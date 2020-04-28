Alumina Trihydrate Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Alumina Trihydrate Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global alumina trihydrate market are Albemarle Corporation, Alcoa Inc., Alfa Aesar, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., Huber Engineered Materials, MAL Zrt., Nabaltec AG, Showa Denko K.K., and Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Limited.. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The increasing use of alumina trihydrate as a substitute for titanium dioxide pigments in paints and coatings and paper industry is driving the market growth. Additionally, rising demand for alumina trihydrate as a fire retardant owing to increasing concern regarding safety standards in buildings is also pushing the market growth. On the downside, availability of substitute such as magnesium hydroxide which acts as better antacid could challenge the market demand.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global alumina trihydrate market by segmenting it in terms of end-use. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By End-Use

Plastics Industry

Paper Industry

Paint & Coatings Industry

Chemicals Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Building and Construction Industry

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers alumina trihydrate market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global alumina trihydrate market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

