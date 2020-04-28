Alternative Protein Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027

Alternative protein refers to the protein sources that are derived from plants. This protein is associated with meat-free and dairy-free diets. These proteins are classified into insect-based, plant-based, and lab-grown meat. Alternative protein provides a substantial amount of protein but requires less natural inputs to produce then the most common protein sources, meat, and fish. Proteins are composed of different sequences of amino acids and are found in almost all whole foods. Protein is responsible for building lean body tissue and providing the elements needed for digestive enzymes.

Rising demand for protein-rich food coupled with a decrease in the consumption of meat in developed countries is projected to boost the alternative protein market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing incidences of intolerance toward animal protein further provide a significant market opportunity for the key players operating in the alternative protein market. The rising vegan population in developed and developing countries is forecast to propel the demand for alternative protein. However, a lack of awareness among the consumers in developing countries globally is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Leading Alternative Protein Market Players:

1.Agriprotein Holdings Ltd

2.Cargill Incorporated

3.Corbion Biotech Inc.

4.DuPont

5.Glanbia PLC

6.Ingredion Incorporated

7.Kerry Group

8.MGP

9.Roquette Foods

10.The Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Alternative Protein Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed of products/service portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments from the past three years.

Alternative Protein Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Alternative Protein with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Alternative Protein Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Alternative Protein Market at global, regional and country level.

The global alternative protein market is segmented on the basis of source type and application. On the basis of source type, the alternative protein market is segmented into plant protein, mycoprotein, algal protein, insect protein, and others. The alternative protein market on the basis of the application is classified into food, beverage, dietary supplement, feed industry, and others.

