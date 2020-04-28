Agricultural Testing Market to Grow at Robust 5.1% CAGR to 2025 – SGS, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins

The global Agricultural Testing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5441.9 million by 2025, from USD 4452.1 million in 2019.

The Agricultural Testing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Agricultural Testing market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: SGS (Switzerland), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Merieux (US), Intertek (UK), Agrifood Technology (Australia), ALS Limited (Australia), TUV Nord Group (Germany), RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), Apal Agricultural Laboratory (Australia), SCS Global (US)

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Type of Agricultural Testing covered in this report are:

Soil

Water

Seed

Compost

Most important Application of Agricultural Testing covered in this report are:

Safety Testing

Quality Assurance

Key points from Table of Content:

1 Agricultural Testing Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Agricultural Testing Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Agricultural Testing Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Testing Revenue by Countries

8 South America Agricultural Testing Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Agricultural Testing by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Agricultural Testing Market Segment by Application

12 Global Agricultural Testing Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

