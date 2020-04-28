Agricultural Micronutrients Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Coromandel International, DOW Chemical, Haifa Chemicals

Micronutrients play an important role and are very important for crop nutrition. These micronutrients include copper, manganese, zinc, boron, molybdenum, and others. The lack of any of these micronutrients might limit the plant growth. Micronutrients play in important role to balance the crop nutrition. Many micronutrients also act as enzymes enabling plants to build compounds and proteins.

The agricultural micronutrients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of agricultural micronutrients coupled with an increase in soil deficiency and growing demand for biofuels. The rise in demand for high-quality yield has boosted the growth of agricultural micronutrients market. However, the lack of awareness among the farmers restricts the growth of the agricultural micronutrients market. On the other hand, the increase in contract farming is likely to showcase growth opportunities for agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.

The “Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of agricultural micronutrients market with detailed market segmentation by type, crop type, form, mode of application, and geography. The global agricultural micronutrients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agricultural micronutrients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global agricultural micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, form and mode of application. Based on type, the market is segmented as zinc, copper, mangenes, boron, molybbenum, and others. The agricultural micronutrients market on the basis of crop type is classified into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. On the basis of form, the agricultural micronutrients market, is segmented as chelated & non-chelated. Agricultural micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of mode of application as soil, foliar, fertigation, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Agrium, kzonobel, BASF, Coromandel International, DOW Chemical, Haifa Chemicals, Helena Chemical Company, Nufarm, The Mosaic Company, Yara International

