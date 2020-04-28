Adult Diapers Market to Reach $24.1 billion by 2026 with Key Players Abena, Principle Business Enterprises, ChoiceShops, Tykables

The global adult diapers market was valued at $13.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The global adult diapers market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into pant type, pad type, tape, and others. By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline.

According to the United Nations, in 2017, the global population of people aged 60 and over was over 962 million. By 2050, the population is expected to reach up to 2.1 billion. On the other hand, the global population aged 80 years or over is projected to increase more than threefold between 2017 and 2050, rising from 137 million to 425 million. The decline in fertility rates and improved survival rate are some of the key reasons behind the rise in population of such demographic group. This set of population is prone to health conditions such as diarrhea, dementia, mobility impairment, and incontinence. To counter such problem on day-to-day basis, they rely on hygienic product such adult diapers. Thus, rise in aged population eventually triggers the demand for adult diapers.

Adult diapers are one of those mandatory products among the aged population and younger population especially among people suffering from bladder leakage and other such conditions. Taking in account on consumers’ importance on such hygienic products, manufacturers have been strategizing on improvising its product offerings in terms of its features and specifications. These manufacturers have been making efforts on improvising various important features such as better absorbency rate, odor reduction, as well as use of high quality fabric material that facilitate comfort for its users. Adult diapers with such significant features help drive the demand among the target customers, which eventually drive the growth of the market in terms of value sales.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Abena UK Ltd, Principle Business Enterprises, ChoiceShops Ltd. (Vivactive), Tykables, Rearz Inc., Healthcare Products, Inc. (Attends), Drylock Technologies, Linette, Carede, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co., Ltd

Most important Products of Adult Diapers covered in this report are:

Pant Type

Pad Type

Tape Type

Others

Most important Distribution Channel of Adult Diapers covered in this report are:

Offline

Online

Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Adult Diapers Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5: Adult Diapers Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6: Adult Diapers Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

