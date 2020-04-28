2019 Review: Detailed Healthcare Quality Management Market Global Scenario and Development Activity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Healthcare Quality Management’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Healthcare quality management solutions are used to improve the effectiveness of treatments and increase patient satisfaction with the services. With an aging population and rising health care costs, healthcare quality management has gained attention in the last few years. Moreover, these healthcare quality management solutions reduce the errors in the treatments and help to reduce the healthcare cost. The primary aim of healthcare quality management is to fulfill the needs of patients. Increasing the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions, Physician Quality Reporting Solutions, Clinical Risk Management Solutions, Provider Performance Improvement Solutions), Application (Data Management {Data Processing & Analysis, Unstructured Data Abstraction, Report Generation, Report Submission}, Risk Management), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud-based solutions, On-Premises Solutions), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Payers, ACOS, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Interest in Population Health Management Will Grow

Market Growth Drivers: Government Mandates for Healthcare Providers to Report Quality and Improve Performance

Increasing Volume of Unstructured Data in the Healthcare Industry

Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs & Medical Errors

Restraints: High Cost of Quality Reporting

Data Security Concerns

Challenges: A dearth of Skilled IT Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

Reluctance among Medical Professionals to Adopt Healthcare Quality Management Software

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Healthcare Quality Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Healthcare Quality Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Healthcare Quality Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Healthcare Quality Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Healthcare Quality Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Healthcare Quality Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

