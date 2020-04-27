Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| Bayer, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Research Report: Bayer, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl, Mitsui, UBE, DIC, Reichhold, Wanhua Chemical, DowDuPont, SiwoChem, SNP, Chase, VCM Polyurethanes

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segmentation by Product: Two-component PUD, One-Component PUD, Urethane-modified

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segmentation by Application: Leather Coating, Wood Coatings, Paper, Plastic Gloves, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

How will the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Two-component PUD

1.4.3 One-Component PUD

1.4.4 Urethane-modified

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Leather Coating

1.5.3 Wood Coatings

1.5.4 Paper

1.5.5 Plastic Gloves

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Industry

1.6.1.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Country

6.1.1 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Country

7.1.1 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer

11.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bayer Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.2 DSM

11.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.2.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DSM Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.2.5 DSM Recent Development

11.3 Lanxess

11.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Lanxess Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

11.4 Lubrizol

11.4.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Lubrizol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Lubrizol Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.4.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

11.5 BASF

11.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 BASF Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.5.5 BASF Recent Development

11.6 Alberdingk Boley

11.6.1 Alberdingk Boley Corporation Information

11.6.2 Alberdingk Boley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Alberdingk Boley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Alberdingk Boley Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.6.5 Alberdingk Boley Recent Development

11.7 Hauthaway

11.7.1 Hauthaway Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hauthaway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hauthaway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hauthaway Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.7.5 Hauthaway Recent Development

11.8 Stahl

11.8.1 Stahl Corporation Information

11.8.2 Stahl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Stahl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Stahl Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.8.5 Stahl Recent Development

11.9 Mitsui

11.9.1 Mitsui Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mitsui Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Mitsui Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mitsui Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.9.5 Mitsui Recent Development

11.10 UBE

11.10.1 UBE Corporation Information

11.10.2 UBE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 UBE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 UBE Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

11.10.5 UBE Recent Development

11.12 Reichhold

11.12.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

11.12.2 Reichhold Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Reichhold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Reichhold Products Offered

11.12.5 Reichhold Recent Development

11.13 Wanhua Chemical

11.13.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

11.13.2 Wanhua Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Wanhua Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Wanhua Chemical Products Offered

11.13.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

11.14 DowDuPont

11.14.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.14.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

11.14.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.15 SiwoChem

11.15.1 SiwoChem Corporation Information

11.15.2 SiwoChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 SiwoChem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 SiwoChem Products Offered

11.15.5 SiwoChem Recent Development

11.16 SNP

11.16.1 SNP Corporation Information

11.16.2 SNP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 SNP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 SNP Products Offered

11.16.5 SNP Recent Development

11.17 Chase

11.17.1 Chase Corporation Information

11.17.2 Chase Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Chase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Chase Products Offered

11.17.5 Chase Recent Development

11.18 VCM Polyurethanes

11.18.1 VCM Polyurethanes Corporation Information

11.18.2 VCM Polyurethanes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 VCM Polyurethanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 VCM Polyurethanes Products Offered

11.18.5 VCM Polyurethanes Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

