Rare Metals Market: The Competitive Environment May Be at Best

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rare Metals’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Luka Resources Limited (Australia)

Lynas Corporation, Ltd. (Australia)

Greenland Minerals and Energy (Greenland)

Alkane Resources Ltd. (Australia)

Canada Rare Earth Corporation (Canada)

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd (China)

Ucore Rare Metals Great Western Minerals Group (Canada)

Vale SA (Brazil)

Avalon Rare Metals (Canada)

Quest Rare Metals (Canada)

Frontier Rare Earths / Kores (South Africa)

Rare metals play important role In the economic growth of the country as they are used in the production of electronics, communication networks, and military weapons. China holds the largest market share as a supplier of rare metals accounts for over 60% of the global market share. Total 17 rare metals are listed in the periodic table which is found In earth crust which has numerous application across industries such as defense, nuclear energy, and others.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Cerium, Dysprosium, Erbium, Europium, Gadolinium, Holmium, Lanthanum, Lutetium, Neodymium, Others), Application (Magnets, Colorants, Alloys, Optical Instruments, Catalysts, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Consumer Goods and Automotive Industry

Increasing Security Services across the Globe

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Low Carbon Technologies

Biosorption Tool for Healing Of Rare Metals

Restraints: Stringent Government Regulations

Challenges: Toxic Pollution Associated with Rare Metal Mining

Illegal Mining of Rare Eart Metals

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

