Power Semiconductor Switches Market Technology Advancements and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.

Of the major suppliers of power semiconductor switches, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2016. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.54% of the Global power semiconductor switches sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.26%, 5.37% including ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

In this study, the market for power semiconductor switches divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.71%. In the Americas, total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.81 %. The market in China power semiconductor switches accounted for 42.40%, in Japan 10.03%, and in the Rest of Asia 22.05%

Report includes top leading companies Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Sanken, Nexperia, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microchip Technology, Semikron Inc, IXYS, ABB Ltd.

Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market, By Type

Power MOSFETs

IGBTs

Bipolar Power Transistors

Thyristors

Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market, By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer

Computing & Communications

Others

Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Segmentation by Region :

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

