Oilfield Communications Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

The Global Oilfield Communications Market was valued at USD 2.91 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.87 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Oilfield Communication refers to communication solutions that provide support to the oil and gas companies that need continuous information about production processes, advanced monitoring, oil exploration, automation, and reporting technology. Communication infrastructure in remote and harsh oilfields enables better informed decision making between offshore and onshore operations. It creates a virtual environment where effective communication and collaboration among experts can occur.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth of New Subsea Oilfields

1.2 Cost Effective Solutions in Oil and Gas Industry

1.3 Oil and Gas industry Integration

1.4 Increasing Cyber security Threats for Oil and Gas Industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Data Security , Asset Security, Monitoring and Maintenance Concerns

2.2 Downturn of the Oil and Gas Industry

Market Segmentation:

The Global Oilfield Communications Market is segmented on the basis of communication network technology, component, deployment model, verticals, and region.

1. By Communication Network Technology:

1.1 Cellular Communication Network

1.2 VSAT Communication Network

1.3 Fiber Optic Based Communication Network

1.4 Microwave communication network

1.5 Tetra Network

1.6 Different Band Types (L-Band, HTS, KU Band, C Band)

1.7 Live Streaming

1.8 Others

2. By Component:

2.1 Solutions

2.1.1 VoIP Solutions

2.1.2 Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication

2.1.3 M2M Communication

2.1.4 Unified Communications

2.1.5 Pipeline Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

2.1.6 Fleet Management Communication

2.1.7 Asset Performance Communications

2.1.8 Video Conferencing

2.1.9 Wi-Fi Hotspot

2.1.10 Others

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed Services

2.2.2 Professional Services

2.2.3 Others

3. By Field Site:

3.1 Onshore Communications

3.2 Offshore Communication

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens AG

2. Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

3. Speedcast International Limited

4. Ceragon Networks Ltd.

5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6. Rad Data Communications, Inc.

7. ABB Ltd

8. Rignet, Inc.

9. Commscope, Inc.

10. Hughes Network Systems LLC

11. Inmarsat PLC

12. Airspan Networks, Inc.

13. Tait Communications

14. Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd

15. Baker Hughes Incorporated

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Oilfield Communications Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

