North America’s 3D printing market is expected to grow by 20.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $29.43 billion by 2030 despite the COVID-19 impact.
“North America 3D Printing Market 2020” report share informative data figures as well as important insights regarding some of the market component which is considered to be future course architects for the market. This includes factors such as market size, market share, market segmentation, significant growth drivers, market competition, different aspects impacting economic cycles in the market, demand, expected business up-downs, changing customer sentiments, key companies operating in the North America 3D Printing Market, etc. In order to deliver a complete understanding of the global market, the report also shares some of the useful details regarding regional as well as significant domestic markets. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Top Key players of North America 3D Printing Market Covered In The Report:
3D Systems Corporation
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.
Arcam Ab (General Electric)
Autodesk, Inc.
Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd.
Carbon, Inc.
Concept Laser GmbH
Cookson Precious Metals Limited.
Electro Optical Systems (EOS) GmbH
Envisiontec GmbH
Exone Company
GE Additive
Groupe Gorgé
Hoganas AB
HP Inc.
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Markforged, Inc.
Materialise NV
MCOR Technologies Ltd.
Nano Dimension Ltd.
Optomec Inc.
Organovo Holdings Inc.
Ponoko Limited,
Proto Labs, Inc.
Renishaw PLC.
SLM Solutions Group AG
Solidscape
Stratasys Ltd.
Taulman 3D, LLC
The Exone Company
Ultimaker BV
Voxeljet AG
Key Market Segmentation of North America 3D Printing:
Based on component,
3D Printers
•Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers
•Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers
Consumables (by Material Type)
•Plastics & Polymers
•Metals & Metal Alloys
•Ceramics
•Biocompatible Material
•Laywood
•Wax
•Paper
•Other Materials
Consumables (by Material Form)
•Liquid
•Filament
•Powder
Software
•Scanning
•Design
•Inspection
•Printing
•Embedded AI Software
Service
•Printing
•Maintenance
•Training
•Consulting
Based on process and technology,
•Stereolithography (SLA)
•Digital Light Processing (DLP)
•Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)
Material Jetting
Binder Jetting
Material Extrusion
•Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
•Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
Powder Bed Fusion
•Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)
•Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
•Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Sheet Lamination
Directed Energy Deposition
Other Technologies
Based on use type,
•Commercial
•Personal
Based on application,
•Prototyping
•Tooling
•Functional Part Manufacturing
•Other Applications
Based on industry vertical,
•Automotive
•Aerospace & Defense
•Healthcare
•Consumer Goods & Electronics
•Industrial Manufacturing
•Power & Energy
•Construction
•Education
•Food and Culinary
•Other Verticals
North America 3D Printing Market Region Mainly Focusing:
— Europe North America 3D Printing Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),
— Asia-Pacific and Australia North America 3D Printing Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),
— The Middle East and Africa North America 3D Printing Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),
— Latin America/South America North America 3D Printing Market (Brazil and Argentina),
— North America North America 3D Printing Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)
Factors such as industry value chain, key consumption trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending capacity analysis, market expansion rate, etc. The report also incorporates premium quality data figures associated with financial figures of the industry including market size (in USD), expected market size growth (in percentage), sales data, revenue figures and more. This might enable readers to reach quicker decisions with data and insights at hand.
Key Highlights from North America 3D Printing Market Study:
Income and Sales Estimation –
Historical Revenue and deals volume is displayed and supports information is triangulated with best down and base up ways to deal with figure finish market measure and to estimate conjecture numbers for key areas shrouded in the North America 3D Printing report alongside arranged and very much perceived Types and end-utilize industry. Moreover, macroeconomic factor and administrative procedures are discovered explanation in North America 3D Printing industry advancement and perceptive examination.
Assembling Analysis –
The North America 3D Printing report is presently broke down concerning different types and applications. The North America 3D Printing market gives a section featuring the assembling procedure examination approved by means of essential data gathered through Industry specialists and Key authorities of profiled organizations.
Competition Analysis –
North America 3D Printing Leading players have been considered relying upon their organization profile, item portfolio, limit, item/benefit value, deals, and cost/benefit.
Demand and Supply and Effectiveness –
North America 3D Printing report moreover gives support, Production, Consumption and (Export and Import).
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
•North America 3D Printing Market Overview
•Market Competition by Manufacturers
•Production Market Share by Regions
•Consumption by Regions
•Global North America 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
•Global North America 3D Printing Market Analysis by Applications
•Company Profiles and Key Figures in North America 3D Printing Business
•North America 3D Printing Manufacturing Cost Analysis
•Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
•Market Dynamics
•Global North America 3D Printing Market Forecast
•Research Findings and Conclusion
•Methodology and Data Source
In a word, the North America 3D Printing Market report provides major statistics on the state of the North America 3D Printing industry with a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. At the end, North America 3D Printing Market Report delivers a conclusion which includes Research Findings, Market Size Evaluation, Global Market Share, Consumer Needs along with Customer Preference Change, Data Source. These factors will raise the growth of the business overall.
