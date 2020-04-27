Network Traffic Analyzer Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2026

Latest Network Traffic Analyzer Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the network traffic analyzer market include Cisco Systems Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, NetScout Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Ipswitch, Inc., ZOHO Corporation, Plixer International, Inc., Colasoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, Nokia Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising adoption for network traffic analyzers across several enterprises, data centers and service provider organizations is a major factor anticipated to drive the global network traffic analyzer market growth. The emergence of several advanced technologies like the IoT, cloud services, and mobility is also expected to create favorable business prospects. However, the availability of open-source network traffic analyzing tools is expected to limit the global network traffic analyzer market growth. Increasing incidents of Denial of Service and DDoS reinforced by the rapid growth of connected devices and increasing botnets is predicted to boost the market growth of network traffic analyzers globally.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of network traffic analyzer.

Market Segmentation

The entire network traffic analyzer market has been sub-categorized into deployment type, component and end user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component

Solutions

Services

By End User

Enterprises

Service Providers

Data Centers

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for network traffic analyzer market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

