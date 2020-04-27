Medical Gases Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026| Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016), Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare), Praxair

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Medical Gases Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Medical Gases Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Medical Gases market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Medical Gases market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Gases Market Research Report: Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016), Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare), Praxair, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), Messer Group, SOL Group, Norco, Air Water Inc, Shenzhen Gaofa

Global Medical Gases Market Segmentation by Product: Medical Oxygen, Medical Nitrous Oxide, Medical Air, Medical Helium, Others

Global Medical Gases Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals (Labs & Clinics), Home Healthcare, Universities/Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Medical Gases market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Medical Gases market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Medical Gases market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Medical Gases market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Medical Gases market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Medical Gases market?

How will the global Medical Gases market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Medical Gases market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Gases Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Medical Gases Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Medical Oxygen

1.4.3 Medical Nitrous Oxide

1.4.4 Medical Air

1.4.5 Medical Helium

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

1.5.3 Home Healthcare

1.5.4 Universities/Research Institutions

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medical Gases Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Gases Industry

1.6.1.1 Medical Gases Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Medical Gases Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Medical Gases Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Medical Gases Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Medical Gases Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Medical Gases Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Medical Gases Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Medical Gases Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Medical Gases Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Medical Gases Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Medical Gases Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Medical Gases Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Medical Gases Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Medical Gases Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Gases Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Gases Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Medical Gases Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Medical Gases Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Medical Gases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Medical Gases Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Medical Gases Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Gases Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Medical Gases Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Medical Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Medical Gases Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Medical Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Medical Gases Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Medical Gases Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Medical Gases Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Medical Gases Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Medical Gases Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Gases by Country

6.1.1 North America Medical Gases Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Medical Gases Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Gases by Country

7.1.1 Europe Medical Gases Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Medical Gases Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Gases by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Gases Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Gases Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Gases by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Medical Gases Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Medical Gases Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)

11.1.1 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Medical Gases Products Offered

11.1.5 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Recent Development

11.2 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare)

11.2.1 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Medical Gases Products Offered

11.2.5 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Recent Development

11.3 Praxair

11.3.1 Praxair Corporation Information

11.3.2 Praxair Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Praxair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Praxair Medical Gases Products Offered

11.3.5 Praxair Recent Development

11.4 Air Products

11.4.1 Air Products Corporation Information

11.4.2 Air Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Air Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Air Products Medical Gases Products Offered

11.4.5 Air Products Recent Development

11.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.)

11.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Medical Gases Products Offered

11.5.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Recent Development

11.6 Messer Group

11.6.1 Messer Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Messer Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Messer Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Messer Group Medical Gases Products Offered

11.6.5 Messer Group Recent Development

11.7 SOL Group

11.7.1 SOL Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 SOL Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 SOL Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 SOL Group Medical Gases Products Offered

11.7.5 SOL Group Recent Development

11.8 Norco

11.8.1 Norco Corporation Information

11.8.2 Norco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Norco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Norco Medical Gases Products Offered

11.8.5 Norco Recent Development

11.9 Air Water Inc

11.9.1 Air Water Inc Corporation Information

11.9.2 Air Water Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Air Water Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Air Water Inc Medical Gases Products Offered

11.9.5 Air Water Inc Recent Development

11.10 Shenzhen Gaofa

11.10.1 Shenzhen Gaofa Corporation Information

11.10.2 Shenzhen Gaofa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Shenzhen Gaofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Shenzhen Gaofa Medical Gases Products Offered

11.10.5 Shenzhen Gaofa Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Medical Gases Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Medical Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Medical Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Medical Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Medical Gases Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Medical Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Medical Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Medical Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Medical Gases Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Medical Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Medical Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Medical Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Medical Gases Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Medical Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Medical Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Medical Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Medical Gases Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Medical Gases Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Medical Gases Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Medical Gases Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Gases Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Medical Gases Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

