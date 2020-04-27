Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – General Electric, ABB, Honeywell International

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. Different industry-specific methods have been used for analyzing the market carefully. The informative data has been inspected through primary and secondary research techniques. The global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%.

Market Overview:

The Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is an IT-enabled online integrated system that facilitates solutions for optimizing and improving the manufacturing process by connecting, monitoring and controlling complex manufacturing systems on the factory floor.

The growing need to effectively manage the emerging challenges in the manufacturing process is expected to boost the demand for the worldwide Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market. Many companies are facing challenges in connecting hardware components to cloud computing. A cloud-based build execution system helps connect those hardware components by assigning an Internet Protocol (IP) or Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) address to the device. Manufacturing execution systems can integrate with other ERP systems in the organization and this factor is anticipated to drive the development of the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market globally. Integration of other ERP systems with MES will eliminate the need for standalone systems and provide better information about estimated order delivery dates, and improve decision making. However, the complex nature of the technology may inhibit the development of the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market.

The Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market is segmented on the basis of function, process industry, discrete industry and sector. On the basis of function, the market is divided into quality analysis, document control, inventory management, production tracking, production performance analysis, resource allocation, and others. The process industry segment includes oil and gas, food and beverage, chemicals, power and energy and others. Discrete industries of the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market are automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, metals and mining, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: General Electric, ABB, Honeywell International, Siemens, IQMS, Schneider Electric, Dassault Systems, Emerson Electric, SAP, WorkClout, FcatoryFour, Apriso Production, EPICOR, Plex, Solumina, Altas, CTI Systems, HCL Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Atos, Prolink Solutions.

The Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

Market driver

Continued demand for automation in industrial sectors

Market challenge

High upfront initial investment and complex installation procedure

Market trend

Emergence of cloud-based MES

This report segments the global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software Market on the basis of Types are :

Point MES

Integrated MES

On The basis Of Application, the Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software Market is Segmented into :

Automotive Industry

Semiconductor & Electronics

Machinery Industry

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Offering

Software

• Services

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Deployment Type

On-Premises Deployment Type

• On-Demand Deployment Type

• Hybrid

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Process Industry

Food and Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Pulp & Paper

• Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences

• Energy & Power

• Water and Wastewater Management

• Others

Regions covered By Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software Market

– Changing Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

