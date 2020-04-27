Magnetic Refrigeration Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2017-2025

Market Overview:

The Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market was valued at USD 1.14 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 702.20 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 104.25% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Magnetic Refrigeration Market

Refrigerated Warehouse Market

Higher Education Market

RFID in Healthcare Market

Nutraceuticals Market

Wind Turbine Market

3D Printing Market

Magnetic refrigeration is a cooling technology based on the magnetocaloric effect. This technique can be used to attain extremely low temperatures, as well as the ranges used in common refrigerators. There are several benefits of using Magnetic refrigeration system including – improved device efficiency, reduced CO2 production from these energy savings, eliminating greenhouse gas refrigerants, and is efficient.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059802

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing energy efficiency

1.2 Increasing focus on green technology

1.3 Low maintenance cost

1.4 Increasing adoption of magnetic refrigeration in the transportation and industrial sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High need for suitable magnetocaloric materials

2.2 High investment cost

2.3 Poor field of strength of permanent magnets

Market Segmentation:

The Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market is segmented on the application, product, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Transportation

1.2 Industrial

1.3 Domestic

1.4 Commercial

2. By Product:

2.1 Heat Pumps

2.2 Refrigeration Systems

2.3 Air Conditioning Systems

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Camfridge Ltd

2. Whirlpool Corporation

3. BASF SE

4. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

5. Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. Kg

6. Cooltech Applications

7. Astronautics Corporation of America

8. Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd

9. Eramet S.A.

10. Toshiba Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059802

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609