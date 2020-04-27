Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market 2020: Explore the Future Opportunity With Growth Demand

The congestion on the roads is rising because of the surging number of cars and the rapidly increasing population across the world. Moreover, urbanization is also contributing significantly to this issue; for example, as per a report of the World Bank, about 57% of the total population in China was living in urban regions in 2016, and the number is further projected to rise in the coming years. The emergence of ride sharing, car sharing, and ride hailing services has resulted in decreased congestion, to some extent. However, there is still a persisting need for a bettersolution to take care of this problem.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/low-speed-electric-vehicle-market/report-sample

One such solution is micro mobility, which is offered via low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV). These vehicles run solely on electric energy and do not have an internal combustion engine. As per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global LSEV market generated a revenue of $35.2 billion and is projected to attain $68.0 billion in 2025, advancing at an 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2025). LSEVs include two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four wheelers, among which the largest demand is expected to be created for two-wheelers in the coming years. Low-speed electric two-wheelers are further of different types: motorcycle, kick scooter, scooter, bikes, and mono wheel.

Lithium ion (Li-ion) and sealed lead acid (SLA) are two types of batteries that are used in electric two-wheelers. Till the very recent, SLA batteries were more in demand; however, now the preference has started shifting from SLA batteries to Li-ion batteries as they are lighter in weight and smaller in size. In addition to this, the production of Li-ion batteries has increased, due to which their prices have declined. SLA batteries were preferred in the past due to their low initial cost, but since they are harmful to human health, if not disposed properly, the demand for Li-Ion batteries is predicted to grow in the coming years.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=low-speed-electric-vehicle-market

Out of all the regions, namely Europe, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and North America, the largest demand for LSEVs in 2017 was created by the APAC region and the situation is going to be the same during the forecast period as well.China accounted for the major share of the market in 2017 due to the large population, government support in the form of regulations and subsidies, and technological advancements. During the forecast period, India is projected to created the largest demand for LSEVs because of the increased sales of electric three-wheeler rickshaws and electric scooters and reduced fuel cost.

Government incentives and environmental concerns are the primary factors driving the demand for electric three-wheelers in the LSEV market. Governments, primarily of the APAC countries, are aiming toward utilizing electric vehicles in the public transport system. They are increasingly focusing on encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles by providing support in the form of incentives. For example, the government of India is providing subsidies ranging from $370 (INR 25,000) to $910 (INR 61,000) under its FAME-India electric mobility scheme. Moreover, since vehicular emissions are a major cause for the surging air pollution, environmental authorities in the region are taking several initiatives for spreading awareness regarding sustainability and encouraging the adoption of emission-free electric vehicles.