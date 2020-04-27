Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Cisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies

Internet of things (IoT) in logistics Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. Different industry-specific methods have been used for analyzing the market carefully. The informative data has been inspected through primary and secondary research techniques. The global Internet of things (IoT) in logistics market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The report predicts the global internet of things (IoT) in logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.

Market Overview

Logistics companies invest in automation to increase efficiency, speed and optimization and time to services, thereby increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. From a series of rapid high-tech developments and increasingly digital environments where automation is impacting the entire industry, most board members of transportation and logistics companies appreciate IoT solutions (to optimize production, customers’ Are attached with, and operations of) the field of investment as key.

IoT solutions are being implemented globally in all industries, and the benefits are huge for enterprises, for example, greater consumer awareness, higher productivity, and innovative business models. In the current era of digital transformation, all industries are taking technological advantage in their business ecosystem, by investing in IoT solutions for their input, processing and output efficiencies.

The growth in e-commerce and quick delivery of goods to achieve competitive advantage has led to high demand for IoT solutions in the logistics market. Additionally, the increasing popularity of social media platforms as well as the increase in the number of Internet users has contributed to increasing awareness of IoT solutions.

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in the logistics market is segmented on the basis of software, hardware, organization size, applications and region. In terms of software, the market is categorized into traffic and fleet management, resource and energy monitoring, safety and security, and others. The hardware segment is classified into RFID tags, beacons, screens / displays and others. The organization size segment is divided into small-medium-sized organizations and large-sized organizations. The application segment is categorized into fleet, warehouse, freight and yard / dock. Regional divisions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

In terms of region, North America is projected to lead the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in the logistics market during the forecast period. The Internet of Things requires active and flexible IT support, which is available in most companies in the region. North America dominates the global IoT in the logistics market mainly due to the increase in adoption of logistics solutions. The Asia Pacific IoT in the logistics market is projected to grow rapidly due to the rapid growth and increasing use and digitization of the Internet. Furthermore, the market in Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Cisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, PTC Inc.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Internet of things (IoT) in logistics Market 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02281117322/global-internet-of-things-iot-in-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=coleofduty&mode=86

The Internet of things (IoT) in logistics market can be devided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Internet of things (IoT) in logistics Market on the basis of Types are :

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

RFID Tags

Beacon

Screen/Display

Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

Small-Mid-sized Organization

Large sized Organization

On The basis Of Application, the Global Internet of things (IoT) in logistics Market is Segmented into :

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Enterprise Solutions

Fleet RFID Tags Beacon Screen/Display Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Warehouse RFID Tags Beacon Screen/Display Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Freight RFID Tags Beacon Screen/Display Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Yard/ Dock RFID Tags Beacon Screen/Display Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)



(Special Offer: Get flat 25% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02281117322/global-internet-of-things-iot-in-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?source=coleofduty&mode=86

Regions Are covered By Internet of things (IoT) in logistics Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Internet of things (IoT) in logistics Market

– Changing Internet of things (IoT) in logistics market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Internet of things (IoT) in logistics market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Internet of things (IoT) in logistics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02281117322/global-internet-of-things-iot-in-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?source=coleofduty&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]