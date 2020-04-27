Insurance Fraud Detection Market Trends, Growth Size, Industry Share, Research Report, Features and Global Forecast to 2027

Insurance Fraud Detection Market Overview:

The Insurance Fraud Detection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of rising instances of insurance fraud and the need to effectively combat them. Also, the growing adoption of advanced analytics techniques for managing numerous identities is likely to augment the market growth. However, lack of adoption of these solutions among insurance institutions may hamper the growth of the insurance fraud detection market. On the other hand, artificial intelligence and the internet of things would showcase significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The analysis of the global market for Insurance Fraud Detection until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Insurance Fraud Detection industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Insurance Fraud Detection with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Insurance Fraud Detection is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global insurance fraud detection market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, deployment mode, and application. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. By solution, the market is further sub-segmented as fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, and compliance, and others. On the other hand, the professional services and managed services. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the application is classified as identity theft, claims fraud, payment and billing fraud, and money laundering.

Market Regional Analysis:

The report also includes the profiles of key insurance fraud detection companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

BAE Systems plc

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Fiserv, Inc.

FRISS

IBM Corporation

iovation Inc. (TransUnion)

LexisNexis (RELX)

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

