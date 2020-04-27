In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) market include _Robots and Design, Fala Technologies, Kensington Laboratories, Milara, Yaskawa Electric, Hirata Corporation, Genmark Automation, Brooks Automation

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) industry.

Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Segment By Type:

2 FOUP Wide, 3 FOUP Wide, 4 FOUP Wide

Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Segment By Applications:

150 mm Wafer, 200 mm Wafer, 300 mm Wafer, Other

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 2 FOUP Wide

1.3.3 3 FOUP Wide

1.3.4 4 FOUP Wide

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 150 mm Wafer

1.4.3 200 mm Wafer

1.4.4 300 mm Wafer

1.4.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Industry

1.6.1.1 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Robots and Design

8.1.1 Robots and Design Corporation Information

8.1.2 Robots and Design Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Robots and Design Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products and Services

8.1.5 Robots and Design SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Robots and Design Recent Developments

8.2 Fala Technologies

8.2.1 Fala Technologies Corporation Information

8.2.2 Fala Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Fala Technologies Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products and Services

8.2.5 Fala Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Fala Technologies Recent Developments

8.3 Kensington Laboratories

8.3.1 Kensington Laboratories Corporation Information

8.3.2 Kensington Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Kensington Laboratories Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products and Services

8.3.5 Kensington Laboratories SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Kensington Laboratories Recent Developments

8.4 Milara

8.4.1 Milara Corporation Information

8.4.2 Milara Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Milara Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products and Services

8.4.5 Milara SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Milara Recent Developments

8.5 Yaskawa Electric

8.5.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

8.5.2 Yaskawa Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Yaskawa Electric Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products and Services

8.5.5 Yaskawa Electric SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments

8.6 Hirata Corporation

8.6.1 Hirata Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hirata Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Hirata Corporation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products and Services

8.6.5 Hirata Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Hirata Corporation Recent Developments

8.7 Genmark Automation

8.7.1 Genmark Automation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Genmark Automation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Genmark Automation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products and Services

8.7.5 Genmark Automation SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Genmark Automation Recent Developments

8.8 Brooks Automation

8.8.1 Brooks Automation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Brooks Automation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Brooks Automation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products and Services

8.8.5 Brooks Automation SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Brooks Automation Recent Developments

9 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Distributors

11.3 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

