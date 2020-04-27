Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel Gas Cylinder Market | Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Steel Gas Cylinder Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Steel Gas Cylinder Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Steel Gas Cylinder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Steel Gas Cylinder Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Steel Gas Cylinder market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Steel Gas Cylinder market include _Linde Group, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Gelest, MSA, Norris Cylinder Company, Catalina Cylinders, Cyl-Tec, ECS, BOC(Linde), JMC, Air Liquide, Henan Saite, Tianhai, Ningbo Meike, Hebei Baigong Industrial, Jindun

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Steel Gas Cylinder industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Steel Gas Cylinder manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Steel Gas Cylinder industry.

Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Segment By Type:

＜40L, 40L~80L, ＞80L

Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Segment By Applications:

Food Industry, Medical Industry, General Industry

Critical questions addressed by the Steel Gas Cylinder Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Steel Gas Cylinder market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Steel Gas Cylinder market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Steel Gas Cylinder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 ＜40L

1.3.3 40L~80L

1.3.4 ＞80L

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Food Industry

1.4.3 Medical Industry

1.4.4 General Industry

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Steel Gas Cylinder Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Steel Gas Cylinder Industry

1.6.1.1 Steel Gas Cylinder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Steel Gas Cylinder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Steel Gas Cylinder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Steel Gas Cylinder Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Steel Gas Cylinder Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Gas Cylinder Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Steel Gas Cylinder Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Steel Gas Cylinder Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Steel Gas Cylinder Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steel Gas Cylinder as of 2019)

3.4 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Steel Gas Cylinder Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Gas Cylinder Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Steel Gas Cylinder Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Steel Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Steel Gas Cylinder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Steel Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Steel Gas Cylinder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Steel Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Steel Gas Cylinder Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Steel Gas Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Steel Gas Cylinder Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Steel Gas Cylinder Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Linde Group

8.1.1 Linde Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 Linde Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Linde Group Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.1.5 Linde Group SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Linde Group Recent Developments

8.2 Worthington Industries

8.2.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

8.2.2 Worthington Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Worthington Industries Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.2.5 Worthington Industries SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Worthington Industries Recent Developments

8.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinders

8.3.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Corporation Information

8.3.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.3.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinders SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Recent Developments

8.4 Gelest

8.4.1 Gelest Corporation Information

8.4.2 Gelest Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Gelest Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.4.5 Gelest SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Gelest Recent Developments

8.5 MSA

8.5.1 MSA Corporation Information

8.5.2 MSA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 MSA Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.5.5 MSA SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 MSA Recent Developments

8.6 Norris Cylinder Company

8.6.1 Norris Cylinder Company Corporation Information

8.6.2 Norris Cylinder Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Norris Cylinder Company Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.6.5 Norris Cylinder Company SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Norris Cylinder Company Recent Developments

8.7 Catalina Cylinders

8.7.1 Catalina Cylinders Corporation Information

8.7.2 Catalina Cylinders Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Catalina Cylinders Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.7.5 Catalina Cylinders SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Catalina Cylinders Recent Developments

8.8 Cyl-Tec

8.8.1 Cyl-Tec Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cyl-Tec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Cyl-Tec Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.8.5 Cyl-Tec SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Cyl-Tec Recent Developments

8.9 ECS

8.9.1 ECS Corporation Information

8.9.2 ECS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 ECS Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.9.5 ECS SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 ECS Recent Developments

8.10 BOC(Linde)

8.10.1 BOC(Linde) Corporation Information

8.10.2 BOC(Linde) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 BOC(Linde) Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.10.5 BOC(Linde) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 BOC(Linde) Recent Developments

8.11 JMC

8.11.1 JMC Corporation Information

8.11.2 JMC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 JMC Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.11.5 JMC SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 JMC Recent Developments

8.12 Air Liquide

8.12.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

8.12.2 Air Liquide Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Air Liquide Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.12.5 Air Liquide SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Air Liquide Recent Developments

8.13 Henan Saite

8.13.1 Henan Saite Corporation Information

8.13.2 Henan Saite Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Henan Saite Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.13.5 Henan Saite SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Henan Saite Recent Developments

8.14 Tianhai

8.14.1 Tianhai Corporation Information

8.14.2 Tianhai Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Tianhai Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.14.5 Tianhai SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Tianhai Recent Developments

8.15 Ningbo Meike

8.15.1 Ningbo Meike Corporation Information

8.15.2 Ningbo Meike Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Ningbo Meike Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.15.5 Ningbo Meike SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Ningbo Meike Recent Developments

8.16 Hebei Baigong Industrial

8.16.1 Hebei Baigong Industrial Corporation Information

8.16.2 Hebei Baigong Industrial Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Hebei Baigong Industrial Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.16.5 Hebei Baigong Industrial SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Hebei Baigong Industrial Recent Developments

8.17 Jindun

8.17.1 Jindun Corporation Information

8.17.2 Jindun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Jindun Steel Gas Cylinder Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Steel Gas Cylinder Products and Services

8.17.5 Jindun SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Jindun Recent Developments

9 Steel Gas Cylinder Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Steel Gas Cylinder Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Steel Gas Cylinder Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Gas Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Steel Gas Cylinder Sales Channels

11.2.2 Steel Gas Cylinder Distributors

11.3 Steel Gas Cylinder Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

