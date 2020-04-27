The increasing technological advancements in cleanrooms, rising demand for certified goods and sterilized pharmaceutical products, growing prevalence of contagious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rapidly escalating demand from the medical, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries are driving the remarkable growth of the cleanroom technology market. In addition to this, the favorable regulations will further help the market prosper. The growing demand for quality certified healthcare products will only be met with the construction of more enclosed and contamination-free spaces, known as cleanrooms, in drug manufacturing plants and medical research centers.

In recent times, the world has seen a significant increase in the demand for certified products. A rapid rise in the pursuance for various certifications, such as Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidelines, BS 5295 cleanroom standards, National Safety and Quality Health Standards (NSQHS), and ISO checks, required for maintaining the quality of the manufactured products, are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the surge in the awareness about quality standards is influencing more companies to adopt advanced cleanroom technology.

Depending on type, the cleanroom technology market is bifurcation into consumables and equipment. While the equipment bifurcation includes fan filter units (FFU), high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, air diffusers and showers, heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, laminar air flow systems and biosafety cabinets, consumables consist of safety and cleaning consumables, to be used in classrooms, to avoid contamination. Owing to their extremely low maintenance cost, consumables experience a higher demand in the market as compared to the equipment.

GLOBAL CLEANROOM TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By type

Equipment Heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems Fan filter units (FFUs) High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters Laminar air flow systems and biosafety cabinets Air showers Others

Consumables Safety consumables Apparel Gloves Others Cleaning consumables Vacuum systems Wipes Disinfectants Others



By construction

Standard cleanrooms

Hardwall cleanrooms

Softwall cleanrooms

Pass through cabinets

By end user

Pharmaceutical industry

Biotechnology industry

Medical device industry

Others

By region