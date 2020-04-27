Impact of COVID – 19 On Cleanroom Technologies Market Size, Share, Analysis Future and Forecast Till 2027

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. This is the latest report, covering the current coronavirus impact on Cleanroom Technologies Market .

Market Overview

According to a new report published by FastMR titled, “Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product, and End-Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016–2027,” the global cleanroom technologies market was estimated at around USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with the CAGR of 4.0% during forecast period 2020-2027. Rising emergence of pathogens around the globe is projected to drive market growth.

Global emergence of corona virus has directly impacted the manufacturing sector. Many experts around the globe believe that post pandemic situation, manufactures around the globe are likely to start adopting cleanroom technologies to minimize or reduce contamination while promoting personal well-being.

Classification of cleanrooms across various countries differ. However, classification is carried out on the basis of particulate size and number of matter permitted per volume of air. Some of the key standards are Federal Standard 209, British Standard 5295, ISO standards, and many more. In European region, cleanroom are classified into four specific grades namely A, B, C, and D.

Rising demand to enhance product quality is projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. A manufacturing unit comprises of various sources such as raw material, machinery, and working personnels. To limit the exposure of contamination and promote efficiency, many manufactures around the globe are adopting cleanroom technologies. Since this technology is customizable as per the point of application, the adoption rate is projected to grow significantly. Thus, pushing the market growth over the predicted timeline.

Key vendors of the industry are Clean Air Products, KCWW, M + W Group, Abtech, Terra Universal Inc., Labconco, DuPont, Clean Air Technology Inc., Azbil Corporation, and Integrated Clean Room Technologies Pvt Ltd.. The vendors of the industry are focused towards research & development to cater rising demand from various end-use sectors.

