Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market Research Report by Trends, Growth Opportunity, Future Plan, Demand, Sales Revenue and Global Forecast to 2027

Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market Overview:

The identity-as-a-service provides cloud based solutions for enterprises for identification and authentication solutions to provide users with access to privileges. IDaaS incorporates unique authentication and password management by avoiding possible damages arising due to identity and theft. Besides, advanced offerings like analytics and intelligence combined with the revolution, industry 4.0 have created an attractive picture for IDaaS market in recent years in terms of growth.

This market intelligence report on Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market have also been mentioned in the study.

Leading Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Market Key Players:

The report also includes the profiles of key identity-as-a-service companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Capgemini SE

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

IDaptive, LLC

Ilantus Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global identity-as-a-service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The identity-as-a-service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

