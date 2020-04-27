Gift Card Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Gift Card Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Gift Card market include First Data Corporation, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd., National Gift Card Corp., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., and Plastek Card Solutions, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing trend toward going cashless is driving the growth of the market. The cashless transfer is becoming the most preferred option and there are a number of benefits of going cashless. Using gift card eases the transaction, and help to curb corruption and the flow of black money. Gift cards are generally redeemable for purchases at retail premises and cannot be cashed out, but sometimes distributed by marketers and retailers as part of a promotion strategy. A business distributes gift cards to secure guaranteed sales, to gain brand awareness and an increase in customer loyalty. This is projected to flourish the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the availability of other more convenient cashless transaction facility is hampering the growth of the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Gift Card.

Market Segmentation

The entire Gift Card market has been sub-categorized into functional attribute and industry vertical. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Functional Attribute

Open Loop

Closed Loop

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Corporate Institutions

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Gift Card market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

