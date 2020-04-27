Floating Solar Panels Market 2020: Explore The Future Opportunity with Growth Demand

The traditional solar panels used in solar energy generation require large areas of land for their installation. This creates a major challenge in countries not having adequate land available for their installation. In such cases, floating panels, owing to their negligible land requirement advantages, are preferred over the conventional ones, thereby fueling the progress of the floating solar panels market. Moreover, these panels allow better land optimization for infrastructure development and agricultural uses, which further inflates their demand.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/floating-solar-panels-market/report-sample

Based on location, the floating solar panels market is bifurcated into on-shore and off-shoreinstallation. Of these, on-shore variants had the larger share in the market, in terms of both revenue and installed capacity, in the past. While the on-shore variants are installed on the shores of lakes, ponds, dams, rivers, and reservoirs, the off-shore ones include thoseinstalled on a platform in seawater. The on-shore variants are expected to witness tremendous growth in their demand in the coming years.

Over the next few years, the world is expected to witness significant growth in the demand for renewable energy. The sun is the most abundantly available natural resource and also the cheapest to exploit, to product electricity. As a result, the global floating solar panels market is predicted to advance rapidly in the coming years. Floating solar panels refer to the photovoltaic (PV) panels stationed in various water bodies, such as lakes, ponds, oceans, and canals, as opposed to land.

The floating solar panels market is divided into stationary and solar-tracking panels, on the basis of product type. Between the two categories, the stationary one had the larger market share, in terms of both revenue and volume, in the historical period. This is primarily attributed to the rise in government initiatives and strict environmental regulations, which aresupporting the deployment of these solar panels. In the coming years, the demand for solar-tracking panels is expected to rise, due to their ability to follow the sun and, thus, absorb maximum sunlight.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=floating-solar-panels-market

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the floating solar panels market, both in terms of revenue and volume. The rise in the government regulations, promoting the usage of floating solar panels, and the numerous advantages offered by these panels are the primary reasons behind APAC’s market domination. For instance, in India, the lack of large areas of land for the installation of solar power panels and abundance of waterbodies are shootingup the demand for floating solar panels.