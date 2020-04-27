EVA Resin Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026| DowDuPont (US), ExxonMobil (US), FPC (TW), Hanwha Total (KR), USI (TW)

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “EVA Resin Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the EVA Resin Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EVA Resin Market Research Report: DowDuPont (US), ExxonMobil (US), FPC (TW), Hanwha Total (KR), USI (TW), Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN), Sipchem (SA), BASF-YPC (CN), Braskem (BR), Westlake (US), TPI Polene (TH), LG Chem (KR), Celanese (US), Arkema (FR), Repsol (ES), LyondellBasell (NL), Sumitomo Chem (JP), Levima/Haoda Chem (CN), Lotte Chem (KR), Total (FR), Tosoh (JP), Versalis/Eni (IT), Ube (JP), Huamei Polymer (CN), NUC Corp (JP), Sumsung Total (KR)

Global EVA Resin Market Segmentation by Product: Tubular EVA, Autoclave EVA, Other Process

Global EVA Resin Market Segmentation by Application: Film, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials, Other Application

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global EVA Resin market?

Which are the leading segments of the global EVA Resin market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global EVA Resin market?

How will the global EVA Resin market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global EVA Resin market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EVA Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key EVA Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tubular EVA

1.4.3 Autoclave EVA

1.4.4 Other Process

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Film

1.5.3 Adhesive and Coating

1.5.4 Molding Plastics

1.5.5 Foaming Materials

1.5.6 Other Application

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): EVA Resin Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the EVA Resin Industry

1.6.1.1 EVA Resin Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and EVA Resin Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for EVA Resin Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EVA Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global EVA Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 EVA Resin Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global EVA Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global EVA Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global EVA Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 EVA Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 EVA Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 EVA Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 EVA Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 EVA Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 EVA Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EVA Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EVA Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global EVA Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 EVA Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 EVA Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 EVA Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EVA Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EVA Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EVA Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EVA Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 EVA Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global EVA Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EVA Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EVA Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 EVA Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global EVA Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global EVA Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EVA Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 EVA Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 EVA Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global EVA Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EVA Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EVA Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America EVA Resin by Country

6.1.1 North America EVA Resin Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America EVA Resin Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EVA Resin by Country

7.1.1 Europe EVA Resin Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe EVA Resin Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific EVA Resin by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific EVA Resin Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific EVA Resin Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America EVA Resin by Country

9.1.1 Latin America EVA Resin Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America EVA Resin Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Resin by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Resin Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Resin Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa EVA Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DowDuPont (US)

11.1.1 DowDuPont (US) Corporation Information

11.1.2 DowDuPont (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 DowDuPont (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DowDuPont (US) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.1.5 DowDuPont (US) Recent Development

11.2 ExxonMobil (US)

11.2.1 ExxonMobil (US) Corporation Information

11.2.2 ExxonMobil (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 ExxonMobil (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 ExxonMobil (US) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.2.5 ExxonMobil (US) Recent Development

11.3 FPC (TW)

11.3.1 FPC (TW) Corporation Information

11.3.2 FPC (TW) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 FPC (TW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 FPC (TW) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.3.5 FPC (TW) Recent Development

11.4 Hanwha Total (KR)

11.4.1 Hanwha Total (KR) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hanwha Total (KR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Hanwha Total (KR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hanwha Total (KR) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.4.5 Hanwha Total (KR) Recent Development

11.5 USI (TW)

11.5.1 USI (TW) Corporation Information

11.5.2 USI (TW) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 USI (TW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 USI (TW) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.5.5 USI (TW) Recent Development

11.6 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

11.6.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.6.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN) Recent Development

11.7 Sipchem (SA)

11.7.1 Sipchem (SA) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sipchem (SA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Sipchem (SA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sipchem (SA) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.7.5 Sipchem (SA) Recent Development

11.8 BASF-YPC (CN)

11.8.1 BASF-YPC (CN) Corporation Information

11.8.2 BASF-YPC (CN) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 BASF-YPC (CN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 BASF-YPC (CN) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.8.5 BASF-YPC (CN) Recent Development

11.9 Braskem (BR)

11.9.1 Braskem (BR) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Braskem (BR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Braskem (BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Braskem (BR) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.9.5 Braskem (BR) Recent Development

11.10 Westlake (US)

11.10.1 Westlake (US) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Westlake (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Westlake (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Westlake (US) EVA Resin Products Offered

11.10.5 Westlake (US) Recent Development

11.12 LG Chem (KR)

11.12.1 LG Chem (KR) Corporation Information

11.12.2 LG Chem (KR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 LG Chem (KR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 LG Chem (KR) Products Offered

11.12.5 LG Chem (KR) Recent Development

11.13 Celanese (US)

11.13.1 Celanese (US) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Celanese (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Celanese (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Celanese (US) Products Offered

11.13.5 Celanese (US) Recent Development

11.14 Arkema (FR)

11.14.1 Arkema (FR) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Arkema (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Arkema (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Arkema (FR) Products Offered

11.14.5 Arkema (FR) Recent Development

11.15 Repsol (ES)

11.15.1 Repsol (ES) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Repsol (ES) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Repsol (ES) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Repsol (ES) Products Offered

11.15.5 Repsol (ES) Recent Development

11.16 LyondellBasell (NL)

11.16.1 LyondellBasell (NL) Corporation Information

11.16.2 LyondellBasell (NL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 LyondellBasell (NL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 LyondellBasell (NL) Products Offered

11.16.5 LyondellBasell (NL) Recent Development

11.17 Sumitomo Chem (JP)

11.17.1 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Products Offered

11.17.5 Sumitomo Chem (JP) Recent Development

11.18 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

11.18.1 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Products Offered

11.18.5 Levima/Haoda Chem (CN) Recent Development

11.19 Lotte Chem (KR)

11.19.1 Lotte Chem (KR) Corporation Information

11.19.2 Lotte Chem (KR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Lotte Chem (KR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Lotte Chem (KR) Products Offered

11.19.5 Lotte Chem (KR) Recent Development

11.20 Total (FR)

11.20.1 Total (FR) Corporation Information

11.20.2 Total (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Total (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Total (FR) Products Offered

11.20.5 Total (FR) Recent Development

11.21 Tosoh (JP)

11.21.1 Tosoh (JP) Corporation Information

11.21.2 Tosoh (JP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Tosoh (JP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Tosoh (JP) Products Offered

11.21.5 Tosoh (JP) Recent Development

11.22 Versalis/Eni (IT)

11.22.1 Versalis/Eni (IT) Corporation Information

11.22.2 Versalis/Eni (IT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Versalis/Eni (IT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Versalis/Eni (IT) Products Offered

11.22.5 Versalis/Eni (IT) Recent Development

11.23 Ube (JP)

11.23.1 Ube (JP) Corporation Information

11.23.2 Ube (JP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Ube (JP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Ube (JP) Products Offered

11.23.5 Ube (JP) Recent Development

11.24 Huamei Polymer (CN)

11.24.1 Huamei Polymer (CN) Corporation Information

11.24.2 Huamei Polymer (CN) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 Huamei Polymer (CN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Huamei Polymer (CN) Products Offered

11.24.5 Huamei Polymer (CN) Recent Development

11.25 NUC Corp (JP)

11.25.1 NUC Corp (JP) Corporation Information

11.25.2 NUC Corp (JP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 NUC Corp (JP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 NUC Corp (JP) Products Offered

11.25.5 NUC Corp (JP) Recent Development

11.26 Sumsung Total (KR)

11.26.1 Sumsung Total (KR) Corporation Information

11.26.2 Sumsung Total (KR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.26.3 Sumsung Total (KR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Sumsung Total (KR) Products Offered

11.26.5 Sumsung Total (KR) Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 EVA Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global EVA Resin Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global EVA Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America EVA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: EVA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: EVA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: EVA Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe EVA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: EVA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: EVA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: EVA Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific EVA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: EVA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: EVA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: EVA Resin Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America EVA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: EVA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: EVA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: EVA Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa EVA Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: EVA Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: EVA Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: EVA Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key EVA Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 EVA Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

