Educational robot market was valued at US$ 773.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 18.2% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

With the growing advancements in technology, the adoption of robots in various applications is also increasing. Education systems worldwide are also focusing on enhancing teaching assistants for the children by investing in advanced techniques. The adoption of educational robots is gaining traction globally for supporting and strengthening student’s skills, developing their knowledge through the design, the assembly, and the action of robots.

Get sample copy of “Educational Robot Market” at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003965

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Blue Frog Robotics, Revolve Robotics, DST Robot Co, Adele Robots, IDMind, RoboTerra, Inc., and Robobuilder Co.

Key benefits



the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Educational Robot market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Educational Robot market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Have any query? Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00003965

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Educational Robot Market Size

2.2 Educational Robot Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Educational Robot Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Educational Robot Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Educational Robot Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Educational Robot Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Educational Robot Sales by Product

4.2 Global Educational Robot Revenue by Product

4.3 Educational Robot Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Educational Robot Breakdown Data by End User

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.