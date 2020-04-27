Due to COVID – 19 The Global Cleanroom Consumables Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of 3.8% by 2027

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. This is the latest report, covering the current coronavirus impact on Cleanroom Consumables Market .

According to a new report published by FastMR titled, “Cleanroom Consumables Market by Product, and End-Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016–2027,” the global cleanroom consumables market was estimated at around USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with the CAGR of 3.8% during forecast period 2020-2027. Growing pharmaceutical sector projected to drive market growth.

Global pharmaceutical sector is witnessing huge surge in demand owing to the outbreak of COVID 19. The outbreak of global pandemic in January 2020, has greatly boosted the sales of pharmaceutical drugs owing to the conditions of lockdown imposed by individual governments around the globe. The pharmaceutical sector is poised to grow by nearly 7% from 2019 to 2020 as per the stats released by the pharmaceutical federation. Therefore, healthy growth rates of pharmaceutical sector is likely to positively influence the market growth of cleanroom consumables over the predicted timeline.

Classification of cleanroom consumables on the basis of product includes gloves, apparels, disinfectants, wipes, and cleaning products. The demand for gloves and apparels segment is projected to witness substantial growth owing to the rising cases of coronavirus. Many governments around the globe are pushing manufactures of various commodities to opt for clean work environment while focusing on use of gloves and apparels to avoid contaminants. This is projected to positively influence market growth over the forecast period.

Another key driver for the growth of market is rising prominence of hospitals and diagnostic centers amid this pandemic situation. To limit the exposure levels, use of consumables is must in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Rising death toll of doctors due to the exposure from coronavirus is projected to further amplify the market growth over the coming years.

Key vendors of the industry are Clean Air Products, Ansell, KM, Berkshire Corporation, KCWW, Cantel Medical, Texwipe, Microclean, DuPont, Contec Inc., Valuetek, and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. Industry participants are focusing towards development of new products to expand their market presence.

