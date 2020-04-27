An Ultrasonic motor is an electric motor which uses ultrasonic vibration. In recent years, ultrasonic motors are gaining great interest than conventional electromagnetic motors as they offer high torque at low speed, simple mechanical design and good controllability. The ultrasonic motors are small in size, and hence they can be used in several applications

The Dental Ultrasonic Motor Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, rising demand for dental procedures, growing prevalence of dental disorders and rising geriatric population. In addition, technological advancements in dental equipments technology is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies-

Mariotti, Bonart, BTI Biotechnology , Carlo De Giorgi , Dental ,Esacrom, Guilin Woodpecker Medical, Kls Martin, Nsk France, Sweden & Martina, W&H Dentalwerk Internationa

The Dental ultrasonic motor market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product the market is segmented as desktop micromotor, and portable micromotor. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospital, clinics and other end users.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the dental ultrasonic motor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The dental ultrasonic motor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Report analyzes factors affecting dental ultrasonic motor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the dental ultrasonic motor market in these regions.

