Data Center Ups Market High Revenue Opportunities || Vertiv Group Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Power Innovations International, Inc., Socomec, Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd

Data Center Ups Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. In this market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. In the data center UPS market report, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure. In no doubt, businesses are significantly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report hence this data center UPS report presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction. The report also offers a great inspiration to seek new business ventures and evolve better. Some of the major players operating global Data Center Ups market are ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Vertiv Group Corp; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Power Innovations International, Inc.; Socomec; Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.; BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG; Piller; RPS Spa; Toshiba International Corporation; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; AMETEK.Inc.; Borri S.p.A; Controlled Power Company; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Kohler Uninterruptible Power Limited; Legrand; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Tripp Lite; VYCON; ZincFive, Inc.; Power Innovations International, Inc. and HBL Power Systems Ltd. among others.

Global data center UPS market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the volume of data centers globally. Data center UPS (Uninterruptible Power Systems) are the backup power units of a data center, helping regulate the power supply in cases of power outage or fluctuations which reduces the risk of any data loss or component damage. These systems come in use whenever the power system detects any power loss/outage helping provide a consistent supply of energy until the primary energy comes back on.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Data Center Ups Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising utilization of digital services and the prevalence of digital age is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in utilization of cloud computing services globally is also expected to fuel the growth of the market

Presence of concerns regarding the loss of data in case of power outage acts as a market driver

Growth of various end-use organizations resulting in greater data generation and specialised IT solutions can also boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Overall slow economic growth of the semiconductor market; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increasing costs associated with the raw materials utilized in the production of these systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of skilled professionals/human labour required for the optimal production of these systems; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Standby

Line Interactive

Double Conversion on Line

Others

By Component

Solution

Service Managed Professional



By System Type

VRLA UPS

Flywheel UPS

Lithium-Ion UPS

By System Capacity

Less Than or Equal To 500kVA

500kVA-1000kVA

More Than 1000kVA

By Data Center Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Application

Cloud Storage

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System

Data Warehouse

File Servers

Application Servers

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Systems

By End-Use Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Information Technology (IT)

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Entertainment & Media

Others

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Data Center Ups Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2020

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Data Center Ups Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Data Center Ups Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

