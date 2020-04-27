Calcium phosphate bone cement is biodegradable bone grafting material. It is available in the form of powder and liquid. Calcium phosphate bone cement is used as replacement of bone due to its excellent biological properties such as low shear viscosity, molding capabilities, resorbability, and can be manipulated easily.

The Calcium Phosphate Bone Cement Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis, rising research and development activities in biomaterials bone cement segment, growing geriatric population, rising number of players entering the market with innovative ingredients such as antibiotic-impregnated bone cement.

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Arthrex, Smith and Nephew, Exactech, TEKNIMED, Orthofix ,Medacta, Tecres

The Global Calcium Phosphate Bone Cement market is segmented on the application and end user. Based on application, the market is segmented into Arthroplasty, Kyphoplasty, and Vertebroplasty. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Clinics.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Calcium Phosphate Bone Cement market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Calcium Phosphate Bone Cement market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Report analyzes factors affecting Calcium Phosphate Bone Cement market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Calcium Phosphate Bone Cement market in these regions.

