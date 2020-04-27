Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026|  IDI, A.Schulman (BMCI), SDK, Lorenz, Polynt, Tencate, Huayuan Group

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Research Report: IDI, A.Schulman (BMCI), SDK, Lorenz, Polynt, Tencate, Huayuan Group, Mar-Bal, Yueqing SMC&BMC, Polmix, Changzhou Fonda, Kyocera, Jiangshi Composite, Jinchuangyi Electric, Astar, Changzhou Haoyuan, Cuyahoga Plastics, Plenco, CME, Donghai Composite, Molymer Group, Aomingwei, Shimada, Wah Hong Ind, Foshan Ripeng

Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Segmentation by Product: General BMC, Electrical BMC, Others

Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical Industry, Automotive Industry, Others

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market?

How will the global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General BMC

1.4.3 Electrical BMC

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electrical Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Industry

1.6.1.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) by Country

6.1.1 North America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 IDI

11.1.1 IDI Corporation Information

11.1.2 IDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 IDI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 IDI Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.1.5 IDI Recent Development

11.2 A.Schulman (BMCI)

11.2.1 A.Schulman (BMCI) Corporation Information

11.2.2 A.Schulman (BMCI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 A.Schulman (BMCI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 A.Schulman (BMCI) Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.2.5 A.Schulman (BMCI) Recent Development

11.3 SDK

11.3.1 SDK Corporation Information

11.3.2 SDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 SDK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SDK Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.3.5 SDK Recent Development

11.4 Lorenz

11.4.1 Lorenz Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lorenz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Lorenz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Lorenz Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.4.5 Lorenz Recent Development

11.5 Polynt

11.5.1 Polynt Corporation Information

11.5.2 Polynt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Polynt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Polynt Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.5.5 Polynt Recent Development

11.6 Tencate

11.6.1 Tencate Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tencate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Tencate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Tencate Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.6.5 Tencate Recent Development

11.7 Huayuan Group

11.7.1 Huayuan Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Huayuan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Huayuan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Huayuan Group Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.7.5 Huayuan Group Recent Development

11.8 Mar-Bal

11.8.1 Mar-Bal Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mar-Bal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Mar-Bal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mar-Bal Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.8.5 Mar-Bal Recent Development

11.9 Yueqing SMC&BMC

11.9.1 Yueqing SMC&BMC Corporation Information

11.9.2 Yueqing SMC&BMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Yueqing SMC&BMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Yueqing SMC&BMC Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.9.5 Yueqing SMC&BMC Recent Development

11.10 Polmix

11.10.1 Polmix Corporation Information

11.10.2 Polmix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Polmix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Polmix Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Products Offered

11.10.5 Polmix Recent Development

11.12 Kyocera

11.12.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kyocera Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Kyocera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kyocera Products Offered

11.12.5 Kyocera Recent Development

11.13 Jiangshi Composite

11.13.1 Jiangshi Composite Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jiangshi Composite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Jiangshi Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jiangshi Composite Products Offered

11.13.5 Jiangshi Composite Recent Development

11.14 Jinchuangyi Electric

11.14.1 Jinchuangyi Electric Corporation Information

11.14.2 Jinchuangyi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Jinchuangyi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Jinchuangyi Electric Products Offered

11.14.5 Jinchuangyi Electric Recent Development

11.15 Astar

11.15.1 Astar Corporation Information

11.15.2 Astar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Astar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Astar Products Offered

11.15.5 Astar Recent Development

11.16 Changzhou Haoyuan

11.16.1 Changzhou Haoyuan Corporation Information

11.16.2 Changzhou Haoyuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Changzhou Haoyuan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Changzhou Haoyuan Products Offered

11.16.5 Changzhou Haoyuan Recent Development

11.17 Cuyahoga Plastics

11.17.1 Cuyahoga Plastics Corporation Information

11.17.2 Cuyahoga Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Cuyahoga Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Cuyahoga Plastics Products Offered

11.17.5 Cuyahoga Plastics Recent Development

11.18 Plenco

11.18.1 Plenco Corporation Information

11.18.2 Plenco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Plenco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Plenco Products Offered

11.18.5 Plenco Recent Development

11.19 CME

11.19.1 CME Corporation Information

11.19.2 CME Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 CME Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 CME Products Offered

11.19.5 CME Recent Development

11.20 Donghai Composite

11.20.1 Donghai Composite Corporation Information

11.20.2 Donghai Composite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Donghai Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Donghai Composite Products Offered

11.20.5 Donghai Composite Recent Development

11.21 Molymer Group

11.21.1 Molymer Group Corporation Information

11.21.2 Molymer Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Molymer Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Molymer Group Products Offered

11.21.5 Molymer Group Recent Development

11.22 Aomingwei

11.22.1 Aomingwei Corporation Information

11.22.2 Aomingwei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Aomingwei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Aomingwei Products Offered

11.22.5 Aomingwei Recent Development

11.23 Shimada

11.23.1 Shimada Corporation Information

11.23.2 Shimada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Shimada Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Shimada Products Offered

11.23.5 Shimada Recent Development

11.24 Wah Hong Ind

11.24.1 Wah Hong Ind Corporation Information

11.24.2 Wah Hong Ind Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 Wah Hong Ind Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Wah Hong Ind Products Offered

11.24.5 Wah Hong Ind Recent Development

11.25 Foshan Ripeng

11.25.1 Foshan Ripeng Corporation Information

11.25.2 Foshan Ripeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 Foshan Ripeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Foshan Ripeng Products Offered

11.25.5 Foshan Ripeng Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

