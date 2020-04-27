Breast Cancer Screening Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2027

Breast cancer is the most common and widely occurring type of cancer among women; it develops in breast tissues, usually in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) and lobules (glands that make milk). It can also occur in the fatty tissue or fibrous connective tissue within breasts. Early diagnosis of breast cancer is important as it may prevent the condition from becoming critical and ensure a successful curable treatment. The screening methods for the diagnosis of breast cancer include mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and others. The foremost goal of screening is to detect disease at its earliest and most treatable stage. The screening procedures identify the early signs of cancer, even before the symptoms begin to show.

The global breast cancer screening market is expected to reach US$ 6,209.25 Mn by 2027 from US$ 4,638.63 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading companies are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V..

Hologic, Inc.

BD

Myriad Genetics, Inc. Siemens Healthineers AG Exact sciences corporation

Oncocyte corporation

POC Medical Systems Danaher

General Electric Company

Product launches and approvals is a commonly adopted strategy by companies in the breast cancer screening market to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand by enlarging their product portfolios. They also adopt the strategy of expansion to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in June 2017, Siemens Healthineers received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of product namely syngo.via VB20 which is likely to use for for Molecular Imaging (MI) from Siemens Healthineers — a new release of the company’s established intelligent visualization software for multi-modality imaging.

On the basis of end user, the breast cancer screening market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institutes, and research laboratories. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The breast cancer screening market, by product type, is segmented into blood marker tests, imaging test, genetic test, immunohistochemistry test. The imaging test segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

