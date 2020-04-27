Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Predicted By Top Players Like Zeus Industrial Products, Ashland, Durect , Groupe PCAS, DSM,Corbion

Bioresorbable polymers are also known as biodegradable polymers. These are frequently used in implant, drug delivery and other applications. These offer various benefits in medical applications and can be adjusted to degrade at a specified rate, useful for temporary support.The growth of the market is attributed to the some key driving factors such as increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, growing geriatric population and rising adoption of bioresorbable polymers for medical use. However, challenges associated with the use of bioresorbable materials for medical use and bassinet on global business due to coronavirus pandemic are expected to restraint the growth of the Bioresorbable Medical Material market during the forecast years.

The bioresorbable medical material market is expected to reach US$ 1,942.13 Mn in 2027 from US$ 935.99 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020-2027.

Leading companies are:

Evonik.

Foster Corporation

Poly-Med Corporation

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Ashland

Durect Corporation

Groupe PCAS

DSM

Corbion

Putnam Plastics

The bioresorbable medical material market, by product type, is segmented into Polylactide (PLA), Poly-L-lactide (PLLA), Poly-DL-lactide (PDLLA), Polyglycolide (PGA), and Copolymers of PLA and PGA (PGLA). The polylactide (PLA) segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 however the poly-DL-lactide (PDLLA) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Due to the excellent mechanical properties and biocompatibility, PLA is used in various medical fields such as drug delivery systems and medical implants. PLA is also widely used in tissue engineering, and it finds a wide spectrum of applications in the medical field.

On the basis of application, the bioresorbable medical material market has been segmented into drug delivery, medical devices, orthopedics and others. The drug delivery segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the medical devices segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The market players operating in the bioresorbable medical materialmarketadopt the strategy ofexpansion to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in June 2019, Foster Corporation, a leader in polymer material solutions for the medical and pharmaceutical markets inaugurated it’s a new state-of-the-artmanufacturing facility that is adjacent to its headquarters in Putnam, CT. Thisnew expansion comes only a few years after Foster opened a newpharmaceutical building for its “Delivery Science” business.

