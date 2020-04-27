Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors Market 2020-2025 Global Insights | Continental AG, Standex International Corp., Littelfuse Inc., PIC GmbH, etc.

Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors

The automotive reed switches/sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(AVAIL A UP-TO 20% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT)

Inquire for sample before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950757/automotive-reed-switches-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=20&source=coleofduty

The Global Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors market report chiefly includes following manufacturers –

Continental AG, Standex International Corp., Littelfuse Inc., PIC GmbH, etc.

Market Overview

– Technological advancements in the sensor and switch technology have resulted in advanced, miniature, and highly reliable reed switches, acting as a driver for the employment of these switches in the automotive industry.

– Changing consumer preferences for safer driving experience have also forced the manufacturers to seek better safety sensors, like pedal angle sensors, ABS, and EBS.

– Reliability and durability are challenges for reed switch users. Reed switches have several inherent disadvantages, including susceptibility to breakage issues during installation and its susceptibility to shock or vibration applications, lower durability, a limited life due to the mechanical nature of the switch, as well as issues due to the contact bounce. When leads on the reed switches are soldered into the circuit, they bend significantly, which can easily crack the glass enclosure of the switch, making the switch unusable. Therefore, reed switch manufacturers carefully provide specific installation instructions, in order to limit this breakage.

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950757/automotive-reed-switches-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?mode=20&source=coleofduty

Safety Systems to Witness High Demand for Reed Switches/Sensors

Reed sensors have been used as an effective passive safety system to alert the driver. Reed sensors for early brake sensing is one of the major and common usages of automotive reed sensors as mechanisms to alert drivers about possible collision or accident, during the application of brakes.

With a rise in the number of accidents at the global level, the demand for safety features has been increasing, especially in the mid-level vehicles. Additionally, with an aim to reduce the number of accidents and enhance consumers safety, many countries across the world have introduced safety norms in the automotive industry. For instance,

– In February 2017, the Indian government made it mandatory for all cars and mini-buses to install anti-lock braking system (ABS) by April 2019.

– Additionally, in July 2018, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced its Sriperumbudur-based manufacturing plant to be ready, in order to meet the safety and emission norms well in advance, before its mandatory industry implementation in 2019.

– All the models to be manufactured in Chennai plant may be equipped to meet the BS-VI technology, along with the car and pedestrian safety norms, as well as airbags, and ABS as a standard.

The above-mentioned trends across the world are likely to drive the demand for reed sensors/switches for vehicle safety systems, during the forecast period.

Influence of the Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors market.

Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950757/automotive-reed-switches-sensors-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=20&source=coleofduty

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]