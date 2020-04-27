Automotive HVAC Market 2020 Competitive Insights- DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, MAHLE GmbH, Valeo SA, Hanon Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Automotive HVAC Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The automotive HVAC market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, MAHLE GmbH, Valeo SA, Hanon Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Marelli Corporation), Sanden Holdings Corp, Keihin Corporation, Trans/Air Manufacturing Corp

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are higher adoption rate of automatic climate control feature, increase in the demand for thermal systems, and usage of more eco-friendly refrigerants are driving the markets growth.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the automotive HVAC market, followed by North America and Europe, and is expected to witness fast growth rate during the forecast period.

The future of HVAC is expected to witness significant developments, which include electronics and compressor designs. DuPont has developed a new technology in HVAC, which helps in eliminating the temperature-related problems in vehicles. The concern over refrigerant leakage into the atmosphere, which causes hazardous environmental effects, has laid roots for innovations to counter leakages.

The automotive HVAC market is mainly dominated by established players. Some of the major companies operating in the automotive HVAC market are Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi, and Hanon Systems

Increasing Production of Automobiles

China has the largest share for passenger cars, followed by the United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and India. Improving road infrastructure and rising disposable income of the middle-class group are driving the passenger car market in the developing countries. Competitive pricing of vehicles by auto manufacturers also has created a huge demand for passenger cars in developing countries.

This spike in the automotive industry resulted in growing automobile production and the subsequent demand for features such as the air-conditioner, automatic climate control, dual-zone temperature control, etc. Also, the industry is witnessing a consumer preference toward SUVs and MPVs, which generally have an extra AC setup or vents for the convenience of rear passengers. As a whole, the progressing automotive industry is acting as a major driver for the automotive HVAC industry.

In 2018, total vehicle production has dropped by 1.1% to 95.63 million units as compared to the previous year. Passenger car sales have decreased by 3.25% to 70.57 million units and commercial vehicle sales have increased by 5.9% to 20.63 million as compared to the previous year. The governments across the globe are taking initiatives to boost the passenger car sales by revising the tax rates, managing the inventory, etc. which will further contribute toward the growth of HVAC market over the forecast period.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automotive HVAC market.

Automotive HVAC market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automotive HVAC market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automotive HVAC market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Automotive HVAC market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automotive HVAC market.

