Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 | Toyota Industries Corporation, TDK Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation

Automotive DC-DC Converter Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Automotive DC-DC Converter

The global automotive DC-DC converter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

(AVAIL A UP-TO 20% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT)

Inquire for sample before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950883/automotive-dc-dc-converter-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=20&source=coleofduty

The Global Automotive DC-DC Converter market report chiefly includes following manufacturers –

Toyota Industries Corporation, TDK Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Hella KGaA Hueck, Aptiv, ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD., Marelli Corporation, Valeo Group

Market Overview

The growth of the market is fueled by the demand for electronic systems, such as infotainment and enhanced safety through the integration of ADAS in modern automobiles. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, both battery-powered and hybrid, has enhanced the demand for DC-DC converters as a DC-DC converter is vital for converting a 24V or 48V power supply into a 12V power supply to ensure safe and reliable operation of onboard electronic systems. The growth of the market may be limited by factors such as fluctuations in global automotive production, resulting in an oversupply condition that could hamper the financial position of the market players.

– Market players are trying to integrate the DC converter and inverter units as a single unit.

– The market is highly R&D-intensive and focused on the integration of DC-DC converters in larger vehicles. This has encouraged manufacturers of DC-DC converters to launch new product offerings to facilitate integration into commercial vehicles.

– APAC is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to the higher automotive production rate and annual sales in the region, particularly China.

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950883/automotive-dc-dc-converter-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?mode=20&source=coleofduty

R&D Efforts to Integrate DC-DC Converters into Commercial Vehicles

The global adoption of stringent emission norms is driving the automotive OEMs to integrate advanced technologies in their vehicle offerings to enhance their fuel efficiency. This has resulted in the development of electric drivetrain for medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs). The electric drivetrain mandates the integration of a DC-DC converter to ensure higher efficiency.

The increase in sales of commercial vehicles has driven component manufacturers to upgrade their product offerings. On this note, recently, Prodrive launched a 48V to 12V DC-DC converter that is compliant to the ISO/DIS 21780 standard for 48V automotive systems. The converter can be configured to suit automotive networks including CAN and FlexRay and is available in multiple power options ranging from 400W to 2.2kW. Similarly, in October 2016, Ricoh Europe (Netherlands) B.V. introduced the R1273L synchronous buck DC/DC converter, that can function efficiently over a wide input voltage range up to 34V to deliver a maximum output of 14A.

Influence of the Automotive DC-DC Converter market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automotive DC-DC Converter market.

Automotive DC-DC Converter market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automotive DC-DC Converter market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automotive DC-DC Converter market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Automotive DC-DC Converter market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automotive DC-DC Converter market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950883/automotive-dc-dc-converter-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=20&source=coleofduty

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]