ATM Market 2020 Strategic Assessments – Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu

This report ATM Market describes the key players in the industry, their market shares, product portfolios and company profiles. Key market players are analyzed based on output, gross margin, market value, and price structure.

An automated or automatic teller machine (ATM), also known as an automated banking machine (ABM), cash machine, cashpoint, cashline or hole in the wall, is a computerized telecommunications device that enables the clients of a financial institution to perform financial transactions without the need for a cashier, human clerk or bank teller. ATMs are known by various other names including ATM machine, automated banking machine, “cash machine” and various regional variants derived from trademarks on ATM systems held by particular banks.

In recent years, the Global ATM sales markets are vary in different regions. In Europe, North America and other highly developed countries, consumption growth is slow. However, sales growth rate in China is big. And the global main suppliers of ATM is Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, etc. And Diebold Nixdorf is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Diebold Nixdorf occupied for about 34.28% in the global market

Report includes top leading companies Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba

Global ATM Market, By Type

On-site ATM

Off-site ATM

Other

Global ATM Market, By Application

Banking

Retail

Global ATM Market Segmentation by Region :

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Major Highlights of ATM Market report :

ATM Market Overview

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global ATM Market Forecast (2020-2026)

What this Research Study Offers:

Global ATM Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Global ATM Market share analysis of the top industry players.

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants in Global ATM market.

Global ATM Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional Global Thermoform Packaging markets.

Global ATM Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

The global ATM Market report highly focuses on key industry players to identify the potential growth opportunities, along with the increased marketing activities is projected to accelerate market growth throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the market is expected to grow immensely throughout the forecast period owing to some primary factors fuelling the growth of this global market. Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading ATM company

