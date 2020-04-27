3D Printing Medical Devices Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

The Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 0.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.13% from 2017 to 2025.

3D printing is a process that creates a three-dimensional object by building successive layers of raw material. Each new layer is attached to the previous one until the object is complete. Objects are produced from a digital 3D file, such as a computer-aided design (CAD) drawing or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological developments in 3D printing as a technology

1.2 Growingratio of funding in the technology by private and public sector

1.3 3D printing paved a way for Personalized medicine

1.4 Increasing demand 3D printing in Healthcare and Nutrition

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Difficulty in Approval of 3D printer Access and implementation

Market Segmentation:

1. Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Component:

1.1 Equipment

1.1.1 3D Printer

1.1.2 3D Bioprinter

1.2 Materials

1.2.1 Plastic

1.2.1.1 Thermoplastic

1.2.1.2 Photopolymer

1.2.2 Metal and Metal Alloy Powder

1.2.3 Bio printing Biomaterials

1.2.4 Others

1.2.4.1 Ceramics

1.2.4.2 Paper

1.2.4.3 Wax

1.3 Services and software

2. Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Technology:

2.1 Laser Beam Melting

2.1.1 Direct Metal Laser Sintering

2.1.2 Selective Laser Sintering

2.1.3 Lasercusing

2.1.4 Selective Laser Melting

2.2 Photopolymerization

2.2.1 Digital Light Processing

2.2.1.1 Continuous Liquid Interface Production

2.2.2 Stereolithography

2.2.3 Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)

2.2.4 Polyjet 3D Printing Technology

2.3 Electron Beam Melting

2.4 Droplet Deposition Or Extrusion-Based Technologies

2.4.1 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

2.4.2 Multiphase Jet Solidification

2.4.3 Low-Temperature Deposition Manufacturing

2.5 Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP) Or Adhesion Bonding Or Binder Jetting

3. Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Type:

3.1 Surgical Guidelines

3.1.1 Dental Guides

3.1.2 Craniomaxillofacial Guides

3.1.3 Orthopedic Guides

3.2 Surgical Instruments

3.2.1 Surgical Fasteners

3.2.2 Scalpels

3.2.3 Retractors

3.3 Prosthetics and Implants

3.3.1 Standard Implants

3.3.2 Custom Implants

3.3.2.1 Custom Orthopedic Implants

3.3.2.2 Custom Dental Implants

3.3.2.3 Custom Craniomaxillofacial Implants

3.4 Tissue engineering Products

3.4.1 Bone and Cartilage Scaffolds

3.4.2 Ligament and Tendon Scaffolds

4. Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Stratasys Ltd.

2. Envisiontec GmbH

3. 3D Systems Corporation

4. EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

5. Renishaw plc

6. Materialise NV

7. Arcam AB

8. 3T RPD Ltd.

9. Concept Laser GmbH

10. Prodways Group

11. Carbon, Inc.

12. SLM Solutions Group AG

13. Organovo Holdings, Inc.

14. Biomedical Modeling Inc.

15. Anatomics Pty Ltd

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the 3D Printing Medical Devices Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

