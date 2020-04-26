Travel Bags Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2026

Latest Travel Bags Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the travel bags market include Delsey SA, Deuter Sport, Fenix Outdoor, Hermès, Kering, Louis Vuitton, Lowe Alpine, LVMH, Osprey, Rimowa, Samsonite, Timbuk2, Victorinox, VIP Industries. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing tourism industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, currently represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumers are now more inclined to spend on premium and luxury travel bags and continuously changing in trends is also providing boost to the market growth. Consumers are progressively adopting luggage and travel bags, which are made using natural and organic fabric dyes, organic canvas, recycled leather and other eco-friendly materials. Apart from this development of the online retailing market is projected to drive the market further.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of travel bags.

Market Segmentation

The entire travel bags market has been sub-categorized into material, luggage type, price range, demography, distribution channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Material

Polyester

Fabric

Leather

Others

By Luggage Type

Duffle

Trolley

Backpacks

By Price Range

Premium Price

Medium Price

Low Price

By Demography

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Factory Outlets

Online Stores

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for travel bags market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

