Narrow Band IoT Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants | Qualcomm, Verizon Communication, Vodafone Group

Narrow Band IoT, also referred to LTE cat NB1 is a low power wide area network technology which enables to connect or join the wider network in a cellular network. These type of network is majorly suited for the application which has to deal with small data transfers. This technology operates in a secured frequency spectrum and also assures reliable connectivity and quality. Rapid development in the field of IoT industries is driving the market for narrowband IoT.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Narrow Band IoT Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Narrow Band IoT Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Narrow Band IoT. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),Vodafone Group PLC (United Kingdom),Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (United Arab Emirates),Telecom Italia (Italy),Qualcomm Inc. (United States),China Unicom (China),Intel Corporation (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),Nokia Networks (Finland),Verizon Communication (United States).

Market Trends: Adoption of LPWAN Use Cases across Verticals

High Trend Of Using Applications With NB-IoT

Market Drivers: Rising Demand of New Cellular Communication Technology which are Dedicated to IoT LPWA Applications

Increasing IT Sectors Coupled with High Flexibility with GSM

Challenges: Deployment Issues and Less Roaming Support Regarding NB- IoT

Uncertainty in Pricing Model

Restraints: Deployment, Front-End and Licensing Cost of These NB-IoT are High

Competition from Rival LPWAN Technologies

The Global Narrow Band IoT Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (In-Band, Guard Band, Standalone), Application (IT, Manufacturing Agriculture, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Components (Hardware (Module and Others), Software, Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Application Software (Security Solutions, Real Time Streaming Analytics, Soil Monitoring Solutions, Asset Tracking Solutions, Others), Device Type (Smart Metering, Asset Tracking, Alarms & Event Detectors, Smart Parking, Smart Bins, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Narrow Band IoT Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Narrow Band IoT market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Narrow Band IoT Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Narrow Band IoT

Chapter 4: Presenting the Narrow Band IoT Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Narrow Band IoT market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Narrow Band IoT Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Narrow Band IoT Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



