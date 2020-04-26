Diamond Ring Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth | Harry Winston, De Beers, Monica Vinader

Diamond is the solid form of pure carbon that has its atoms arranged in the form of a crystal. This solid carbon comes in various forms commonly known as the allotropes depending upon the type of chemical bond hence formed. Two of the most common allotropes of pure carbon are namely diamond and graphite. Diamond is used for the purpose of making jewelry and is quite expensive in comparison to other jewelry. Diamond is a very rarely occurring element and it takes millions of years for a diamond to be made, hence it is highly expensive and has high value. The diamond ring is a form of a round metal band embedded with diamonds in it and is usually worn as a piece of jewelry. The band can be made out of either gold, silver, or platinum depending upon the customer’s choice. The people wear it as an ornament for the display of wealth and lifestyle. The ring is also said to be the symbolic function of marriage and is worn on the left hand in some of the countries. Also, due to a rise in the disposable income and its uses in various functions such as marriage, there has been a significant rise in the demand for the diamond ring. Moreover, the changing style preferences and fashion of the consumers towards jewelry and the growing demand for more expensive and attractive looking jewelry is also increasing the demand for the diamond ring market.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Diamond Ring Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Diamond Ring Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Diamond Ring. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are De Beers (United Kingdom), Graff (United Kingdom), Harry Winston Inc. (United States), Tanishq (India), Van Cleef & Arpels (Netherlands), Mikimoto (Japan), Monica Vinader (United Kingdom), Buccellati (Italy), Malabar Gold and Diamonds (India), Damiani (Italy) and Chow Tai Fook (Hong Kong).

Market Drivers

Changing Style and Fashion Preferences with the Changing lifestyle of Developed Economy

Rising Purchasing Power of People in Developing Economy

Market Trend

Introduction of Diamond Rings in New Designs and Styles

Growing Demand of Diamond Rings as Engagement Rings

Restraints

High-Cost Availability of Diamond Rings

Challenges

Complexities Involved with the Production of Diamond Rings

Opportunities

Advancement in Technology used in the Production of Diamond Ring

The Global Diamond Ring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Awl Type, All Drill Coil, Six-Jaw Round Drill, Four Jaw Round Drill, Drill Type), Application (Wedding, Festival, Fashion, Other), Diamond Type (Natural, Artificial), Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores, Brand Stores, Others), End-User (Men, Women), Carat (1 Carat, 2 Carat, 3 Carat, 5 Carat, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Diamond Ring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Diamond Ring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Diamond Ring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Diamond Ring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Diamond Ring Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Diamond Ring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Diamond Ring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Diamond Ring Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



