Cover Corona outbreak: Electric Fuse Market Research Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2025

Electric Fuse Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Electric Fuse Market is valued at approximately USD 3.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.24 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electric fuse is a component used to safeguard the electrical components from the high voltage current. The fuse separates and melts if there is an accident of the unnecessary rise in the current flow. The major forces powering the growth of the global electric fuse market are growing investment in Transmission distribution (T&D) infrastructure plans, rising investments in renewable and energy storage along with the increased demand for automotive electronics in automotive industry. For Instance: International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) anticipates share of renewable energy to reach 36% of global energy mix by 2030, increasing from 19.2% in 2014. Government and public administration across the globe are investing in key projects related to renewable energy. According to Frankfurt School & United Nations Environment Programme Collaborating Centre (FS-UNEP), global investments within renewable energy sector is bound to increase from $312 billion in 2015 to $392 billion by 2020. Solar and wind energy continues to be prime choice for investment. More than 37% of the total investment within renewable energy sector in 2016 were directed towards solar and wind energy projects across the globe, according to FS-UNEP estimate; of these wind energies accounted for 47% of the total investment in 2016. Thus, with the increasing investment in renewable energy, the demand and utility of electric fuse is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. However, increasing demand for substitutes such as Miniature Circuit Breakers (Mcbs), Molded Case Circuit Breaker (Mccbs), and relays is expected to hinder the growth of the electric fuse market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electric Fuse market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share as India and China are among the largest markets in the world and also have rising per capita consumption of energy due to growing industrialization, manufacturing and rapid urbanization. The countries have seen rapid infrastructure development during past years. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing investments in Smart Grid Vision and increasing investments in energy storage and renewable would create lucrative growth prospects for the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Hubbell

Mersen

Legrand

Schurter

S&C Electric Company

Bel Fuse

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Power Fuse & Fuse Link

Distribution Cutout

Cartridge & Plug Fuse

By Voltage Range:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By End-user:

Utilities

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electric Fuse Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

