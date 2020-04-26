Cover Corona outbreak: Educational Robots Market Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Market Share

Recent report on “Educational Robots Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Educational Robots Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Educational Robots Market to reach USD 670 million by 2025.

Global Educational Robots market valued USD 670 Million in 2017 and is likely to grow more than USD 2339.8 Million by 2025 with a compounded annual growth of 16.92% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by technological enhancements in the field of robotics and increasing use of robots for educational purposes. However, high initial research and development expenses hampers the market growth. The main function of educational robots is to provide an experience that facilitates the student™s knowledge, attitude and skill development.

Educational robots may include jointed and mobile robots. Manufacturers are developing educational robots that provide practical and interactive learning experience. The manufacturers also provide a browser-based knowledge ecosystem which can be accessed by teachers and students via any internet enabled device. Technologically smarter versions of educational robots have several environmental sensors embedded in them, which enhance their operational ability and makes them less vulnerable to self-damage. Thus, factors, such as self-maintenance, sense of environment and autonomous navigation are expected to propel the global educational robots™ market to greater heights in the near future.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

oPre-configured

oReconfigurable

oHumanoid

oOthers

Application:

oPrimary School

oSecondary School

oOthers

Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Some of the key players involved in the market include Fischertechnik, Lego, Modular Robotics, Innovation First International, Pitsco, Evollve and others. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key players. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Educational Robots Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Educational Robots market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Educational Robots market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Educational Robots Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

