Cover Corona outbreak: EDM Graphite Market 2020 – 2025 analysis examined in new market research report

Recent report on "EDM Graphite Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025".

EDM Graphite Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global EDM Graphite Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global EDM Graphite Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The EDM Graphite Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. EDM is an acronym for electrical discharge machining, a process that uses a controlled electrical spark to erode metal. EDM electrodes include components made from brass, copper and copper alloys, graphite, molybdenum, silver, and tungsten. Electrical discharge machining (EDM) makes it possible to work with metal for which traditional machining techniques are ineffective. It only works (except by specific design) with materials that are electrically conductive. Using recurring electric discharge, it is possible to cut small, odd-shaped angles and detailed contours or cavities in hardened steel as well as exotic metals such as titanium and carbide. Rising demand of EDM graphite from the end-user industries is primarily driving the EDM Graphite market. In addition, the exclusive properties exhibited by EDM graphite over other materials is promoting the market growth. Automotive industries are increasingly adopting EDM for various applications that in turn is anticipated to propel the demand of EDM thus driving the market to high CAGR. However, volatility in prices of raw material and limited availability is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global EDM Graphite Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing applications . Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global EDM Graphite market due to increasing adoption of EDM particularly in automotive industries. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand of EDM graphite in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Poco Graphite

¢Tokai Carbon

¢SGL Group

¢Mersen

¢Novotec

¢GTD Graphit Technologie GmbH

¢IBIDEN Fine Graphite Material

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oEDM-1,

oEDM-3

oEDM-200

oOthers

By Application:

oPunch & Die Sets

oEdming of Fine Detailed Electrodes

oPlastic Injection Molds

oThreading Electrodes

oAerospace Metal Cutting

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global EDM Graphite Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and EDM Graphite market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global EDM Graphite market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

EDM Graphite Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

