Cover Corona outbreak: Edge Computing Market 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2025

Recent report on “Edge Computing Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Edge Computing Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Edge Computing Market to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2025.

Global Edge Computing Market valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35.40 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The tremendous growth in data generated from multiple sources across different applications. Furthermore, the rise in real-time applications has contributed to the growth of edge computing market. Moreover, increasing load on cloud infrastructure has encouraged enterprises to adopt and implement edge computing solutions. The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs have been majorly dependent on data centers to process and analyze their data. However, budget constraints have been a major obstacle for SMEs to adopt data center services. Transferring and processing the data over the cloud increases the operational cost. Edge computing facilitates SMEs to collect, process, and store data at the edge of the network closer to the source. This further reduces the operational costs of managing and storing data for SMEs, thus encouraging SMEs to adopt edge computing solutions and services.

The regional analysis of Global Edge Computing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the edge computing market from 2018 to 2025. The region also has a high concentration of telecom and IT and manufacturing industries that largely contribute to the adoption of edge computing solutions and services. However, the APAC region is considered to provide high growth opportunities for edge computing vendors. This can be majorly attributed to the rapid technological development and government initiatives to promote digitization across industries with an objective to optimize resources and increase profitability in the developing countries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

oMobile Edge Computing

oFog Computing

o

By Organization Size:

oSMEs

oLarge Enterprise

By Vertical:

oManufacturing

oEnergy and Utilities

oIT & Telecom

oHealthcare & Lifesciences

oConsumer Appliances

oTransportation & Logistics

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Aricent, Inc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft

SAP SE and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Edge Computing Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

