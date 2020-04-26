Cover Corona outbreak: Drug Discovery Informatics Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2025

Recent report on “Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is valued approximately USD 1.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Drug discovery informatics is a functional process performed by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that requires the generation of very large data and information. Through application of modern engineering and computational approaches the models are analyzed, visualized and simulated for pharmacological profiling. Further, rising R&D expenditure on pharmaceuticals along with the increasing government focus on drug discovery are some key forces, driving the growth of the drug discovery informatics market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. For instance: According to the U.K. government in 2016, drug development sector and continuous manufacturing would receive funds around USD 82.5 million from government and private sources as part of its new USD 188 million effort and ˜Industry Strategy™ to establish six key research hubs in UK to boost research and development activities related to drug discovery. As a result, the adoption of the drug discovery informatics would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, high pricing and set up cost of informatics software impede the growth of the global drug discover informatics market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jubilant Life Sciences

IBM

Infosys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

SchrÃ¶dinger

Dassault SystÃ¨mes

Charles River Laboratories

GVK Biosciences

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

The regional analysis of global drug discovery informatics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure along with the presence of various biotechnology and drug companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to availability of low cost of human resources and manufacturing and availability of many qualified researchers. Also, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed owing to the ongoing drug development activities undertaken by government.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Sequencing & Target Data Analysis

Docking

Molecular Modelling

Libraries & Database Preparation

Other Functions

By Solution:

Software

Services

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Others End Users

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Drug Discovery Informatics market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Drug Discovery Informatics market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

