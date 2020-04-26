Cover Corona outbreak: DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts

Recent report on “DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) consumption market is a pivotal tool for the organizations operating in the present scenario. As the multinational organizations are focusing on expansion their operations in terms of merger & acquisition and Investment the need for better security infrastructure and New IP address is fueling the utility and adoption of DNS, DHCP and IPAM (DDI) consumption market across the globe. For the precise management of IP address significantly across the network the organizations are opting for DDI solution. The solution offers the organization or enterprise with a tool to effectively manage the various tasks related with IP address management & further assists in managing the DNS & DHCP services across the network. The DNS, DHCP and IPAM market is mainly driven owing to factors such as rising attacks on DNS server, proliferation of BYOD at workplace, Emergence of IOT Platforms and reduction in the OPEX considering the global scenario. Moreover, Verticals which includes Telecom & IT, Financial Services & Insurance, Banking, Healthcare & Life sciences, Education, Retail, Banking, Manufacturing, Media & entertainment and energy & utilities have also paved the way for the growth of DNS< DHCP and IP address management market.

The regional analysis of Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of various DDI solutions and services market across this region. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major market player included in this report are:

¢Nokia Corporation

¢Bluecat Networks

¢Microsoft Corporation

¢Infoblox Inc

¢Cisco Systems Inc

¢Men & Mice

¢Efficientip

¢BT Diamond IP

¢Fusionlayer Inc

¢Solarwinds Worldwide LLC

¢PC Network Inc

¢Tcpwave Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oSolution

oServices

By Application:

oNetwork Automation

oData Center Transformation

oVirtualization and Cloud

oNetwork Security

oOthers

By Organization Size:

oLarge Enterprises

oSmall and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

oCloud

oOn-Premises

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) Consumption Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

