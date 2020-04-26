Cover Corona outbreak: Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2025)

Recent report on “Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market to reach USD 934.78 million by 2025.

Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market valued approximately USD 291.1 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.70% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the global scenario. Distributed energy resources management system is a system which allows utilities to manage distribution grids with a range of linked distributed energy generation assets as well as capitalizes on the advantages from the distributed resources encompassing larger utility-grade resources and behind the meter. This is accomplished via specialized software programs, which are based on the specific needs of the energy management organizations or business. Key driving factors of market are reduced costs of wind power and wind storage, increasing share of renewable power generation and paradigm shift in energy generation toward green technology. In addition, increased awareness associated with carbon footprint coupled with revised FIT (Feed in Tariff) rates are anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, distributed energy resources enhancing system resiliency and reliability, shifting load away from high price periods and minimizing system losses through phase balancing and improved power factor. These factors also results in increase in demand of distributed energy resources management system across the globe. However, regulatory issues related various distributed energy resources and high initial investment is the restraining factor of the market. Further, price declining of distributed energy resources is also a factor which is limiting the market demand in the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to favorable government support and U.S. has the world™s largest renewable energy deployment in the region. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing demand of renewable energy resources in developing countries such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢ABB Ltd.

¢Autogrid Systems Inc.

¢Siemens AG

¢General Electric

¢Schneider Electric

¢Doosan Gridtech Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

oSolar PV

oWind

oEnergy Storage

oCombined Heat & Power

oOthers

By Software:

oAnalytics

oManagement & Control

oVirtual Power Plants

By End-User:

oIndustrial

oGovernment & Municipalities

oCommercial

oResidential

oMilitary

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies and Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Distributed Energy Resource Management System market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

