Cover Corona outbreak: Disc Brake Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “Disc Brake Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

Disc Brake Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026

Global Disc Brake Market is valued approximately USD 10.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A disc brake is a type of brake that uses calipers to squeeze pairs of pads against a disc or “rotor to create friction. This action slows the rotation of a shaft, such as a vehicle axle, either to reduce its rotational speed or to hold it stationary. The energy of motion is converted into waste heat which must be dispersed. Rising demand for safety measures and favorable government regulation for minimizing stopping distance are the factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Technological upgradation to make lightweight disc brakes is the factor that creates lucrative growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period. Also, increasing sale of automotive and increasing number of road accident is contributing towards growth of global Disc Brake market. For instance: it is estimated that total number of road accidents in 2017 is about 4,64,910 have been reported by States and Union Territories (UTs) in the calendar year 2017, claiming 1,47,913 lives and causing injuries to 4,70,975 persons. Further, disc brakes offer benefits such as optimal operation without the need of additional expenses for adjustment and cleaning, less cooling time and overall capacity that regulates their demand across various regions. However, low-end vehicle manufacturers avoiding the use of disc brakes due to the high cost involved is the major factor anticipated to limiting the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Disc Brake market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of passenger and commercial vehicle and increasing number of road accidents across the region. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing demand for luxury and performance vehicles, along with the safety norms for stopping of a vehicles across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

EBC Brakes (UK)

TRW Automotive (US)

Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Haldex AB (Sweden)

Federal-Mogul Motor parts LLC (US)

Knorr-Bremse AG (India)

Mando Automotive India Private Limited (India)

Akebono Brake Corporation (Japan)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan)

Brembo S.p.A. (Italy)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Caliper

Floating Caliper

Sliding Caliper

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Disc Brake Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Disc Brake market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Disc Brake market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Disc Brake Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

